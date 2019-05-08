Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share first glimpse of royal baby

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 2:06 pm


First glimpse of Harry, Meghan’s baby (Source: IG)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and The Duchess, Meghan have formally presented their new-born baby boy to the public.

The elated new parents said they were enjoying the “magic” of parenthood as they offered the world the first glimpse of their newborn son on Wednesday.

They, however, have not revealed the baby’s name. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Prince Harry had earlier noted that he and Meghan are still deliberating on a befitting name.

Speaking to the public as Prince Harry cradled their son, Meghan said, “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing.

“I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm … he’s just been the dream,” she said.

🎥:abcnews

“I don’t know where he gets that from,” Harry joked. “Parenting is amazing. But we’re just so thrilled to have our own bundle of joy and to spend precious time with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up,” he added.

Asked which family member the baby most resembles, the couple said they were still trying to figure that out.

“His looks are changing every single day. He’s already got a bit of facial hair!” Harry said.

The couple were due to introduce the baby to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip later Wednesday.

The baby was born at 5:26 a.m. Monday, with Harry at his wife’s side. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, spent time with the couple at their home after the birth.

On Monday, Harry told the press that he and Meghan were still mulling over the name.

“The baby’s a little bit overdue, so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it, but that’s the next bit,” he added.

The newest member of the royal family is seventh in line to the throne, and Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild. He is not expected to have a royal title.

