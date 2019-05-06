Prince Harry welcomes baby boy

Monday, May 6, 2019 4:28 pm


Prince-Harry-and-wife-Duchess-of-Sussex-Meghan-Markle-

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has announced the birth of a baby boy.

NAN reports that Meghan Markle had gone into labour in the early hours of Monday as royal fans desperately awaited news of her first child with Harry.

The couple made the announcement on their Instagram account merghan Harry News on Monday

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” it said.

Their royal highnesses have decided to keep details of the birth secret.

Therefore, it is unknown if she is in hospital or at home – her preferred choice.

The couple had previously announced their newborn would not be making his or her public appearance on its first day in the world, a step away from royal tradition.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives

“More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

Prince Harry was present in the hospital with the duchess at the time of delivery.

