Protest group calls nationwide strike in Sudan

A 48-hour nationwide strike is under way in Sudan, with citizens demanding a return to civilian governance after a military coup in April.

“From now till Tuesday and Wednesday, we will continue to struggle for the full restoration of the civilian government,’’ protest organisers, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), said in a statement on Facebook.

“We will try all peaceful means after it became clear that the Transitional Military Council is trying to block the road to the objectives of the revolution,’’ it said, referring to the military government.

Medics, lawyers and civil servants will be participating in the strike, the SPA said.

Some Sudanese airlines have also cancelled their flights, an airport official told dpa.

“A large number of staff here is going on the strike and they are just sitting behind their desks with badges that read ‘we are on strike,’ said Nuha Zain, from the Department of Air Safety at the airport in Khartoum.

Omar al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for decades, was deposed and arrested in a military coup in April that followed months of anti-government protests.

But protesters say the new military rulers are a continuation of al-Bashir’s former regime and have clamoured for more concessions. (dpa/NAN)