Protest group calls nationwide strike in Sudan

Protest group calls nationwide strike in Sudan

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 3:27 pm


Deposed Sudanese President, Omar Bashir: The ruling was made in a suit involving him

 A 48-hour nationwide strike is under way in Sudan, with citizens demanding a return to civilian governance after a military coup in April.

“From now till Tuesday and Wednesday, we will continue to struggle for the full restoration of the civilian government,’’ protest organisers, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), said in a statement on Facebook.

“We will try all peaceful means after it became clear that the Transitional Military Council is trying to block the road to the objectives of the revolution,’’ it said, referring to the military government.

Medics, lawyers and civil servants will be participating in the strike, the SPA said.

Some Sudanese airlines have also cancelled their flights, an airport official told dpa.

“A large number of staff here is going on the strike and they are just sitting behind their desks with badges that read ‘we are on strike,’ said Nuha Zain, from the Department of Air Safety at the airport in Khartoum.

Omar al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for decades, was deposed and arrested in a military coup in April that followed months of anti-government protests.

But protesters say the new military rulers are a continuation of al-Bashir’s former regime and have clamoured for more concessions. (dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Votes recount: Ashiru loses to El-Rufai at election tribunal
    23 mins ago

    Kaduna police arrest 71 suspected criminals
    39 mins ago

    Army kills 2 terrorists as they attempt to enter Sambisa
    50 mins ago

    Bayelsa generates N1.15bn IGR in April
    53 mins ago

    What Governor Ambode Told TheNEWS About His Life
    1 hour ago

    5 oil marketers in court for alleged theft of B1bn petroleum products
    1 hour ago

    Celebrating ‘Dapsy’ with over 90 voices
    1 hour ago

    In the spirit of Sapele!