PSquare: Peter Okoye to sue show organiser in Angola

Peter Okoye a.k.a. Mr P of the defunct Psquare has threatened to sue a show promoter for using his photo to sell his twin brother’s show in Angola.

Pub Four, the organiser of the show posted a notice of a show with the picture of Peter and his brother Paul expecting to perform in the event in Angola.

The singer did not quite find it funny that his photo was being used to advertise a show that had nothing to do with him.

The 37 year-old Jos born entertainer from Ifite Dunu, Anambra, with 6.2 million followers took to his Instagram handle @peterpsquare to express his threat.

“Na Wa o! So they needed my image to sell their show in Angola. This promoters @pubfoureventos you’ll be hearing from my lawyers soon. #UnaDonFindMyTrouble. SWIPE LEFT.’’

Earlier, Paul Okoye a.k.a. Rudeboy on his instragram @iamkingrudy shared a photo of himself and his crew going to Angola alone without Peter

He wrote, “Angola coming through cc @cabosnoopofficial @rajishehu @djcharlieshee @tao20 @afasports

It is believed that the show would go on without Peter and only time would tell if he would sue the show promoter.