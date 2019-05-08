‘Puff Adder’ operatives arrest 16 suspected kidnappers, robbers in Kogi

Operatives of ‘Operation Puff Adder’ have arrested 16 persons suspected to be kidnappers, armed robbers and terrorists in Kogi.

Parading the suspects before newsmen on Wednesday in Lokoja, the state police Commissioner, Mr Hakeem Busari, said that the suspects were arrested at different times in some parts of the state.

He said that six of them were suspected kidnappers operating in Nasarawa and Kogi States.

Two of them, according to Busari, were arrested for kidnapping a seven-year-old boy at Odo Ape community in Kogi State.

He said that the suspects kept their victim for nine days and had come out to pick up the ransom of N1 million from the parents when they were arrested.

Busari said that four other suspected kidnappers were arrested following a tip off.

He also said that two other suspects were arrested for threatening the Chairman of Ankpa Local Government Area.

The commissioner said that a suspected Boko Haram member was arrested in Okene based on information received from the Edo Police Command .

According to him, three other persons were arrested for armed robbery in Ganaja area of Lokoja on May 3.

He said that the gang specialised in robbing motorcycles and killing or grievously injuring their victims.

Busari said that two Bahajaj motorcyles were recovered from the suspects.

The commissioner also said two persons were arrested for entering Ajaokuta Steel Complex allegedly to steal.

He said that three rifles ,including two pump action guns and a locally made pistol were recovered from the kidnappers and robbery suspects.

Also recovered were live cartridges, charms and wraps of Indian hemp.