Ramadan: Jigawa council distributes 1,330 sacks of maize to residents

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 5:26 pm


Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State

Garki Local Government Council of Jigawa said it had distributed 1,330 sacks of maize to residents of the area.

The Information Officer in- charge of the council, Malam Ya’u Garba, stated this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Dutse.

Garba said the gesture was to alleviate the hardship faced by residents in getting food during the holy month of Ramadan.

He explained that 10 sacks were allocated to each of the 11 wards of the area for onward distribution to residents in each of the 133 polling units in the area.

The spokesman added that the grain would be distributed to less the privileged in every nooks and cranny of the council.

According to him, the committee handling the distribution has been directed to ensure that residents of the area, irrespective of their political affiliations, benefit from the gesture.

