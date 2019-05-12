Ramadan: NSCDC deploys 500 armed personnel to Borno worship centres

Ramadan: NSCDC deploys 500 armed personnel to Borno worship centres

Sunday, May 12, 2019 11:23 am


A Mosque

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)  in Borno has deployed 500 armed personnel to various worship centres in Maiduguri, to enhance security and safety.

Commandant of the Corps, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.
Abdullahi said that the deployment was imperative as part of the modalities  towards  protecting worshippers from unsuspected suicide bomb attacks during the Holy month of Ramadan.
“The Command has placed security measures to compliment the efforts of other securities agencies to guarantee protection of lives and property of all residents in the state during and after Ramadan fast,”he said.
He said that the team included,  men of the anti-riot squad, bomb detection and disposal unit as well as intelligence and detective unit.
 Abdullahi urged residents of Maiduguri to be security conscious following the recent unfortunate incidents of suicide bombing at the outskirts of Maiduguri.
He also tasked the  people to be observant of suspicious persons and strange objects in thier  worship centers environment, market, business centres, shop malls and report immediately to  security agencies  for prompt intervention.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Kidnapped doctor regains freedom in C\River
    1 hour ago

    Minister inaugurates 6.55km road in Calabar
    3 hours ago

    NAFDAC seals 20 medicine stores over sale of fake drugs
    3 hours ago

    Farmers laud Buhari over Emefiele’s re-appointment
    3 hours ago

    ECOWAS members express displeasure over political situation in Benin
    5 hours ago

    How we diverted fund meant for Ganaja flyover – Kogi govt.
    6 hours ago

    Niger govt urges support for private sector investments
    6 hours ago

    FG to expand NHIS- Osinbajo