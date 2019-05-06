Ramadan: Saraki urges Muslims to pray for peace, security, economic prosperity

Monday, May 6, 2019 8:22 am


The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has called on Muslim faithful to pray for a turnaround in Nigeria’s fortune as they joined their counterparts across the world to observe Ramadan.

Saraki, in a goodwill message in Abuja on Sunday to mark the beginning of the Holy Month, noted that since fasting symbolised internal cleansing and spiritual renewal, the country could benefit tremendously from prayers of the faithful during the period.

He said: “It is my prayer that Allah accepts the earnest prayers and sacrifices of the Muslim Ummah during this Holy Month.

“May we emerge better, both at the individual and national levels, after this spiritual exercise.

“Let us seek an end to recurring killings, kidnapping and all forms of insecurity in our country.

“As community leaders and members of the Islamic faith, we have a responsibility to work for peace in our communities in particular, and the country in general.

“We cannot afford to gloss over the present level of insecurity and harsh economic realities in our country.

“Therefore, let us pray earnestly for Allah’s intervention in the socio-economic life of our people.”

Saraki also called on leaders to put in place policies and programmes that would directly benefit the people and gainfully engage the nation’s teeming youths.

He added that the increasing youth population in the country was a blessing as the young people could hasten development processes.

He, however, noted that the advantage could become a time bomb if they were not deployed to good causes.

