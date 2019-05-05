Recruitment: Navy denies releasing list of successful candidates

Sunday, May 5, 2019 12:51 pm


Chief of Naval Staff Ibok-Ete Ibas

The Nigerian Navy (NN) says it has not released the list of successful candidates for its 2019 recruitment.

The Naval Spokesman Commodore Suleman Dahun, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Dahun said the list of successful candidates would be released to the public through the Navy official website and the media.

He also alerted the public of the existence of a fake list of successful candidates in its 2019 recruitment online.

Dahun advised members of the public to be wary of such fraudulent sites.

“The Nigerian Navy wishes to alert members of the public of the existence online of a fake list of successful candidates in its 2019 recruitment.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian Navy has
not released the list of successful candidates in the 2019 recruitment.

“Therefore, members of the public are advised to steer clear of these fraudulent sites.

“Furthermore, the list of successful candidates will be conveyed to the public through the Nigerian Navy official website and mass media in due course,’’ he said.

