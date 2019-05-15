Redeem Church worker hangs self over unpaid house rent

A man identified as Michael Arowosaiye, has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself.

Arowosaiye, a gospel singer and church worker RCCG, regularly performed at the church programmes.

He allegedly slipped into depression because he has not been able to pay for his house rent.

The deceased was said to have hung himself with his belt on Tuesday at his residence at Sunnyvale Estate, Lokogoma District, Abuja.

The Acting Spokesman, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, ASP Gajere Danjuma, confirmed the incident.