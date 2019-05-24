Reps approve establishment of Forensic Institute

Reps approve establishment of Forensic Institute

Friday, May 24, 2019 9:20 am


NASS-building

The House  of Representatives on Thursday,  approved the establishment of Chattered Institute  of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria.

The approval followed the adoption of the report on a Bill for an Act to establish the Chattered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria at the  Commitee of the Whole.

The bill was presented by the Deputy Leader of the House, Rep. Idris Wase (APC-Plateau) at the committee.

The objective of the bill  is to enhance Nigeria’s anti-fraud mechanisms through the provision of a legal framework for the professional development and discipline of forensic and investigative auditors.

The bill would established a unique platform recognised by the legislature for multi-disciplinary collaborations.

It would involve defense counsels, criminologists, cyber security experts, judicial officers, court registrars, police detectives, prosecutors and several others involved in gathering or analysing forensic evidence required for prosecution of fraud and white collar cases in Nigeria.

The Bill which originated from the Senate, was passed on the floor of the red chambers on July 5, 2018, and was transmitted to the house for concurrence.

The agency, when established would be saddled with the responsibility of regulating and registration of members among others.

The Institute would also determine knowledge , skills required of a practitioner in order to qualify to practice as a Forensic and Investigative Professional.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Counsel to Evan’s co-accused tells court client’s surgery failed
    2 hours ago

    Court stops Gov. Lalong from tampering with Gbong Gwon Jos stool
    2 hours ago

    NERC issues meter installation permits to Eko, Kaduna DisCo’s MAPs
    2 hours ago

    Ex-minister harps on importance of quality education
    3 hours ago

    NNL matches on hold as Aiteo Cup takes centre stage
    3 hours ago

    FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Hosts Poland lose opening game to Colombia
    3 hours ago

    Why we form anti-corruption clubs – ICPC official
    6 hours ago

    Nigeria has highest carriers of sickle cell disorders in the world – Don