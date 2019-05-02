Reps committee to submit report on missing N33bn PenCOM fund next week

The House of Representatives ad hoc Committee investigating the alleged withdrawal of N33 billion from the National Pension Commission (PenCom) account would submit its report to the house next week, Rep. Benjamin Wayo (APC-Benue) has said.

Wayo, who is a member of the committee, disclosed this at the end of the public hearing on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the committee was determined to correct the wrongs in the sector and would submit a comprehensive report to the house for consideration and adoption.

He said that the investigation was purely about improving the plight of retirees and not to witch-hunt anybody.

The lawmaker called on all relevant stakeholders and the general public with any information or idea that would improve the pension system in the country to write to the committee within the next four days.

He said that the committee was in the position to advise the government and was willing to take inputs from the public.

Adjourning the hearing sine die, the Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Ekanem Asuquo (PDP-Akwa-Ibom) said that there was need to improve the sector.

Asuquo said that the committee would recommend sanctions where necessary and proffer solutions and advice on how to better manage the system.

He said that all public workers would one day become pensioners, calling on stakeholders to join hands together to improve the system.