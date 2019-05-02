Reps consider report on Sports Bill

Thursday, May 2, 2019 8:58 pm


Legislature

The House of Representatives on Thursday, considered the report of its Committee on Sports on a bill for an act to Provide for Administration and Management of Sports in Nigeria.

The bill is also for the establishment of Sports Institutions and Facilities, Harnessing Sports for Development and to promote Drugs-Free-Sports and Recreation in Nigeria and for Related Matters.

The House also considered the report of the committee on a bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Anti-Doping Agency that would be responsible for carrying out anti doping functions among Nigerian athletes.

This would be as enshrined in the World Anti-Doping Code.

Also considered by the House is the report of the Committee on Federal Capital Territory on a bill for an act to Provide for establishment of Federal Capital Territory University of Science and Technology, Abaji, and for Related Matters.

The considerations were made at plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

