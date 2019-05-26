Rivers LG Chairpersons in panic as Wike order audit of Councils’ accounts

Sunday, May 26, 2019 10:49 pm


• Nyesom Wike:

 

The 23 local government council chairmen in Rivers are in panic following approval by the Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Wike for the setting up of a “Committee to investigate and audit the financial transactions of their Councils from May 2018 to May 2019.”

According to a government house press statement signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor,  Electronic Media, the Membership of the Committee is as follows:  Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo (Chairman), Dr Zaccheus Adango ,Barrister  Isaac Kamalu, Mrs Bunmi Akaakar, Prof Kaniye Ebeku,Mrs Inime Aguma and Permanent Secretary,  Ministry of Information  (Secretary).

The committee  will be inaugurated by the Governor on Tuesday,  28th May, 2019 by 11am at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House,  Port Harcourt.

