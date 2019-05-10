Road Traffic crashes claim 36 lives in Edo, Delta, Anambra in 3 months

Friday, May 10, 2019 4:56 pm


FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi

No fewer than 36 persons have been reported dead in various Road Traffic Crashes, RTCs, in Edo, Delta and Anambra between January and March, this year.

According to NAN, the three states make up the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Zone 5, with the zonal headquarters in Benin.

The Zonal Commanding Officer, ZCO, Mr Kehinde Adeleye, disclosed this on Friday in Benin at the Second Quarter Zonal retreat for commanding officers, zonal heads of departments and units in the zone.

Adeleye said the figure was against the 34 deaths recorded within the same period in 2018.

He said that within the same period, 57 RTCs were recorded, as against 47 in 2018, while 170 persons were involved, as against the 173 recorded in 2018, in the same period.

Adeleye said that the need for the retreat could not be over-emphasised, saying that it was a capacity building programme targeted at commanding officers and unit heads in the zone.

“It has been observed that there has been an increase in RTCs, as well as fatalities in the first quarter. It is also necessary for FRSC officials to put heads together and come up with new initiatives to ensure that the major goals and objectives of the “Decade of Action on Road Safety’’ are achieved,’’ Adeleye said.

