Robbers terrorise Ibadan community, killed businessman

Robbers terrorise Ibadan community, killed businessman

Sunday, May 5, 2019 12:06 am


Mr Robert Abayomi: Killed by robbers

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Saturday at Omifunfun Estate along Igbooloyin Area of Ibadan, when armed robbers, who invaded the community allegedly killed a businessman identified as Mr Robert Abayomi, who was in his 60s.

Abayomi, who was killed in his house, was rushed to UCH, where he was confirmed dead on arrival. His remains has been deposited in the hospital’s morgue.

According to information gathered, the robbers became angry with the deceased for raising alarm while they were operating in the community.

As the community residents reported, “Mr Abayomi kept shouting thief, thief, thief. They have not entered his house but he kept shouting thief, thief. The thieves fired the man from the outside and killed him”.

It was further gathered that the robbers had earlier robbed one household and took cash and ATM cards of the residents.

The case was said to have been reported at the police station.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    NCDC launches ‘Turn Nigeria Orange’ project
    3 hours ago

    Osinbajo assures on completion of 2nd Niger Brige
    3 hours ago

    Atletico slump to biggest defeat of season against ruthless Espanyol
    4 hours ago

    EPL Top-four: Nine-man Spurs slump to Bournemouth loss
    8 hours ago

    FG set to begin reconstruction of 10 roads nationwide
    8 hours ago

    Another Nigerian killed in South Africa
    8 hours ago

    Minister seeks media support in anti-terror campaign
    8 hours ago

    Army raises alarm on plans to derail Nigeria’s democracy