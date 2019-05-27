Romanian speaker of deputies chamber sentenced to over 3 years in jail

Romanian speaker of deputies chamber sentenced to over 3 years in jail

Monday, May 27, 2019 2:40 pm


Justice

Speaker of Romanian Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea was on Monday sentenced to three and half years imprisonment on corruption charges, in a final conviction by the country’s Supreme Court.

Dragnea, also leader of the main ruling Social Democratic Party, had filed an appeal in 2018 after the High Court of Cassation and Justice convicted him on charges of fictitious employment.

He was convicted after the anticorruption prosecutors proved that the  Speaker used his influence over ten years ago as President of the Teleorman County Council to employ two persons at the local child protection and social assistance directorate.

The two persons were employed by Dragnea even though he knew they were actually working for the local Social Democratic Party.

So far, neither Dragnea nor the Social Democratic Party have made any comment on the sentence.

Most political analysts believe that Dragnea’s corruption case has had a serious negative impact on the ruling party, as he tried to reverse the case and even considered to amend the relevant laws.

The Romanian opposition has been using this case to attack the ruling party, leading to a severe decline in the party’s popular support since the end of 2016 after the party’s overwhelming victory in the general election.

It was his second conviction after he received a two-year suspended sentence in April 2016 for voting fraud in a 2012 referendum to impeach then president Traian Basescu. (Xinhua/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    206 Bags First Class In UI For The 2017/2018 Session
    5 hours ago

    Ministerial Appointment: A’Ibom group cautions Buhari about Akpabio
    6 hours ago

    Mati Diop becomes first black woman to win award at Cannes films festival
    6 hours ago

    Netfix pushes for more African films, acquires Cannes Film Festival’s Grand Prix winner
    6 hours ago

    Nollywood: RMD cautions against ‘Butt enlargement, boob lift’
    6 hours ago

    Ganduje inaugurates 36 new permanent secretaries
    7 hours ago

    ASUU wants Nigerians to caution FG over non-implementation of agreement
    15 hours ago

    Woman caught trying to smuggle Indian Hemp to inmates of Kano Prison