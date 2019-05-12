Ruthless Manchester City survive scare to retain EPL title

Sunday, May 12, 2019 7:35 pm


City players rejoice after scoring a goal

Manchester City claimed the win required to finally end Liverpool’s relentless attempt to dethrone them as English Premier League champion.

They won 4-1 as they hit back from a goal down to crush Brighton and Hove Albion on the south coast on Sunday.

Manchester City ended the season with 98 points, just two shy of last season’s record-breaking 100.

Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers saw them end on 97 —– by far the largest tally for a Premier League runners-up.

Needing a 14th successive league win to be certain of prevailing in an unprecedented title duel, Manchester City fell behind to Glenn Murray’s 27th minute header.

But Pep Guardiola’s side responded in devastating fashion.

Sergio Aguero levelled 83 seconds later and Aymeric Laporte’s header put Manchester City ahead before the break.

With Liverpool, who began the day one point behind, leading, the Anfield club would still have hoped for something extraordinary to happen in the south coast sunshine.

But when Riyad Mahrez drove an unstoppable shot past Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan’s despairing dive just past the hour, Manchester City’s fans could finally get the party started.

Ilkay Gundogan’s majestic free kick made it 4-1 to put the icing on another glorious day for Manchester City who are the first club to retain the English Premier League title for 10 years.(Reuters/NAN)

