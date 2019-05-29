Sad! Pregnant woman, others injured from stampede at Ihedioha’s inauguration

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 4:36 pm


Ihedioha.

At least 10 people, including a pregnant woman, were injured from stampede during Imo Gov. Emeka Ihedioha’s inauguration on Wednesday in Owerri.

A member of the medical team for the inauguration, Dr Francis Igwe, confirmed the figure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri.

The stampede resulted from a huge crowed which besieged the  Dan Anyiam Stadium, venue of the  inauguration,

Igwe said, however, that the victims were  revived.

He told NAN  that the medical team led by Dr Vin Udokwu were proactive to handle the situation.

“When we saw the crowed, we suspected that there may be an emergency situation; we quickly put our personnel and equipment together just to get ready,” he said.

Members of the Red Cross Society were also seen assisting  in rescue operations during the stampede.

Before the inauguration, a woman had fainted and was carried away from the field by the medical personnel with a stretcher.

Igwe said that all situations were controlled

