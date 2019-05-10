Salesmen docked for allegedly stealing crates of minerals

Two salesmen, Olumide Olubona, 20 and Sunny Cyril, 18, who allegedly stole crates of minerals worth N111,100, from their employers, Mr. Yusuf Ahmed were on Friday May 10 2019 arraigned before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The offence, according to the Prosecutor, Insp. Maria Dauda, which was committed on May 4, at 65b, Odaliki St., Ebute Meta, Lagos contravened Sections 168, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The duo, who pleaded not guilty to the charges are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

The Magistrate, Mrs Monisola Ayinde, granted the duo bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case until June 11 for mention.

(NAN)