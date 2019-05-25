Second term inauguration: Ex-Internationals honour Gov. Wike 

Second term inauguration: Ex-Internationals honour Gov. Wike 

Saturday, May 25, 2019 3:47 pm


Kanu Nwakwo presenting a ball to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (r) during the novelty Match to mark the second term inauguration of the Governor on Friday in Port Harcourt.

Former Super Eagles Players and other prominent  footballers on Friday honoured Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at a novelty football in Port Harcourt.
Governor  Wike,  his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike , Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo and other prominent  Rivers leaders watched the match.
Kanu Nwankwo,  Taribo West, Finidi George,  Peter Rufai, Victor Ikpeba, David Ngodigha, Friday Ekpo, Uche Okechukwu, Ifeanyi Udeze, Victor Ezeji, Obinna Nwaneri among other stars featured in the star-studded match.
Lawmaker Kelechi Nwogu,  Kenneth Kobani and  Mr Ibu entertained the crowd.
Team Rivers defeated Team World 2-1, in a match where Kanu Nwankwo,  Victor Ezeji and Friday Ekpo found the back of the net.
Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike who took the kick off, was honoured with a special presentation  by the Ex-International.
Former Green Eagles Winger, Adokiye Amiesimaka in a short speech praised Governor Wike for his outstanding  contribution to the development  of Sports in the country .
One of the major side attractions of the novelty  Football match was the display by a young ball juggler.  The ball juggler  was hailed  by the International Stars.

