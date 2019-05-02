Sen. Boroffice frowns at early jostling for APC governorship ticket in Ondo

Sen. Boroffice frowns at early jostling for APC governorship ticket in Ondo

Thursday, May 2, 2019 7:32 pm


Senator Ajayi Borofice

The Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, has frowned at the early jostling for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

Boroffice made this known in a press statement made available by his media spokesman, Mr Kayode Fakuyi, on Thursday in Akure.

The senator said that the party stakeholders in the state ought to address factors that were responsible for the party’s poor performance in the February Presidential election and be united.

”Having had an unimpressive outing in the 2019 general elections, this is the time for all leaders, stakeholders and party members to unite for genuine reconciliation and re-energise our party in Ondo State.

”It is too early to be fighting and causing unnecessary noise as to who becomes our party candidate come 2020 governorship election,” the statement read.

The press release also refuted claims that Boroffice had endorsed and thrown his support behind a particular interested governorship aspirant.

”In addition, we are aware some governorship aspirants have been making frantic efforts to woo and lobby prominent leaders in the political structure of Prof. Ajayi Boroffice to support their governorship aspirations under the premise that Prof. Ajayi Boroffice has said he has no governorship ambition.

”Therefore, it is true that Prof. Ajayi Boroffice has no intention to vie for APC governorship ticket in 2020, it is untrue that Prof. Ajayi Boroffice has endorsed any governorship aspirant.

”Hence, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice has no preferred aspirant,” it read.

The statement urged supporters of the senator to keep faith with the party and the process of revitalising it in the state.

”They should continue to exercise patience until such an appropriate time that we will all sit together to take collective decision on the next governorship election in Ondo State,” it said.

