Sen. Kashamu behind fresh IPAC crisis in Ogun – Chairman

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Com. Abayomi Arabambi has warned the Ogun East Senator and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections, Sen. Buruji Kashamu not meddle into the affairs of IPAC in the state.

Arabambi made this warning on weekend after escaping being lynched by an aggrieved member of the council during a meeting held at INEC office in Abeokuta, the state capital.

It would be recalled that the national body of the council has just restored peace to the Ogun state Chapter of IPAC.

Immediately after the reunion, Arabambi summoned a meeting of all chairmen of political parties under the council in the state to a general assembly meeting which was held at the Ogun INEC headquarters.

Few minutes into the meeting the state’s Mega Party Chairman, Mr. Moshood Adesina allegedly broke into the auditorium and snatched the agenda and other documents from the high table and tore them with a threat to kill whoever prevented him from presiding over the meeting as the acting chairman of the council.

This development abruptly ended the meeting .

Adesina who had been at loggerheads with the IPAC chairman over leadership position of the council in the state, claimed that, Arabambi had been suspended and has no authority to summon and preside over any meeting without his consent.

It however took the effort of the security personnel attached to the INEC Office to restore normalcy in the INEC premises by sending away the IPAC members.

But at the reconvened venue of the meeting held at Labour Party Secretariat in Abeokuta, the IPAC Chairman expressed sadness with the way and manner Mr. Adesina presented himself before other members of the council and the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Abdulganiy Raji.

He described the incident as unfortunate and “show of shame”.

According to Arabambi, the action of Mr. Adesina was sponsored by PDP’s Senator Buruji Kashamu to intimidate him and illegally hijack the IPAC structure in the state.

In a recorded video made available to newsmen, Adesina was seen casting aspersions on other members of IPAC in the state for betraying Senator Buruji Kashamu.

While expressing his displeasure over the issue Arabambi said, “the initial meeting was slated to hold at the INEC office, Magbon, Abeokuta, Ogun State. Unfortunately, as the meeting was about to commence, Alhaji Moshood Adesina, the Chairman of Mega Party in Ogun State came forward to the high table, snatched the agenda and other documents and tore it and proclaimed the meeting as unwarranted.

“Despite INEC officials and DSS intervention, he refused to be pacified. In fact, he made a “combustible”, provocative and threatening statement that, “he going to kill one person if everybody refuses to leave the venue within a twinkle of an eye. The incendiary statement led to the shift in venue to Labour Party office.

“But let me make it clear that, we have never had it so bad to this extent. This is the first time someone will threaten our existence. Going by what Moshood said in the video, it is not apparent that, Senator Buruji Kashamu is behind the attack on me and other members.

“Buruji should step aside for issues of Ogun IPAC. IPAC does not belong to him, and we are not being funded by Kashamu. IPAC is not an extension of Mega Party where he can dictate who gets what. We are appealing to Ogun people, if anything happen to any members of IPAC in Ogun state, we would hold Mega Party Chairman, Alhaji Moshood Adesina responsible.”

Arabambi however vowed to petition the state Commissioner of Police and Director of DSS over the said threat to life statement credited to the Mega Party Chairman, Moshood Adesina.

The IPAC Extra General Assembly Meeting was attended by 36 party chairmen in the state.