Six confirmed killed in fresh Boko Haram attack in Borno

Six confirmed killed in fresh Boko Haram attack in Borno

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 6:08 pm


Scene of suicide attack (File photo)

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Wednesday confirmed that six persons were killed in Tuesday evening Boko Haram attack at Moloi village on the outskirts of Maiduguri.

Mr Usman Kachalla, the agency’s Head of Rescue Operation, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Maiduguri, stated that 15 other persons sustained injuries in the attack.

Kachalla said the deceased included four females and two males, adding that the women were burnt to death inside their homes as a result of the fire set to the houses by the insurgents.

He added that two males were hit and killed by stray bullets while trying to escape the scene of the attack.

Kachalla said that the insurgents set ablaze and destroyed residential homes, market stalls and carted away food items in the area.

He said the attack had displaced hundreds of persons in the area, but gave assurance that the agency would conduct emergency assessment to support the victims.

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday had said its troops successfully repelled attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents in Moloi.

Brig. – Gen. Bulama Biu, the Acting General Commanding Officer (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, said that gallant troops repelled the attack when the insurgents attempted to infiltrate Moloi community.

Biu called on the residents not to panic, saying that the situation was under control.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Christian Mission for the Deaf Vs Oyo Govt.: Court adjourns to May 14
    29 mins ago

    I have not joined APGA – Ojukwu jnr
    29 mins ago

    Oyo Courts To Give Preference To EFCC Cases – CJ
    34 mins ago

    BREAKING: FG drags Agip, Brasoil to Appeal Court over undeclared Crude Oil shipments
    38 mins ago

    Profit taking: NSE extends negative outlook, drops to 28,000 mark
    1 hour ago

    ‘Puff Adder’ operatives arrest 16 suspected kidnappers, robbers in Kogi
    1 hour ago

    APC leadership tussle: Court dismisses Nnamani’s suit
    Dr Agam Ayuk, Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association, South South zone 1 hour ago

    Kidnapping: Medical Doctors threaten to withdraw services in Cross River