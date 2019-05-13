SON docks 3 over alleged fabrication, sale of substandard gas cylinders

Monday, May 13, 2019 5:52 pm


file: gas cylinders

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on Monday docked three persons at the Federal High Court sitting in Awka, over alleged fabrication and selling of substandard Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders.

The defendants – Jerry Azubuike, Patrick Ikechukwu and Cosmas Onwuka – were arraigned before Justice Babatunde Quadri.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Moor Kuma, told the court that the defendants were members of the United Welders Association in Anambra.

According to him, the defendants exposed for sale and use, substandard gas cylinders of various sizes (3kg, 5kg, 6kg and 10kg) on 58, Bida Road, Onitsha, on June 27, 2018.

Kuma said that the cylinders did not comply with the Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS) 69:2013, –  the specification for refillable LPG cylinders.

The prosecution counsel  said that the offences were punishable under Section 26 (2) (i) and Section 31 (2) of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Act, 2015.

Kuma added that fabrication of substandard gas cylinders contravened Section 1 (18) (ii) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, 2004.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge brought against them.

The judge  granted the defendants bail in the sum of  N1 million and two sureties each.

He ordered  that the sureties must be civil servants on Grade Level 12 and above, adding that they should be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and provide three years’ tax clearance.

He adjourned the case until June 19 for trial.

