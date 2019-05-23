Speakership position: Gbajabiamila consults Wike

Thursday, May 23, 2019 6:58 am


Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday at the Government House Port Harcourt when he granted audience to the Majority Leader and his Campaign Team.

 Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to ensure that he serves the entire country,  if he eventually emerges the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the next Assembly. 

Speaking on Wednesday at the  Government House, Port Harcourt when he granted audience to the Majority Leader and his Campaign Team, Governor Wike urged the Majority Leader to shun all forms of excessive  party politics and focus on delivering  development  to the country.

He said: “My belief  is that we must work as a team irrespective  of the political party that we belong to. It is because  of party, that the Electoral Act was not signed

“I will not support  any candidate  based on political party.  I will support  based on capacity to deliver.  We must work as a people “.

The Governor said that the political  party is simply  a vehicle  to drive people to their destination and after getting to the political destination, focus must be on the people.

He urged Femi Gbajabiamila to always take Rivers State into consideration  in the next dispensation, pointing out  that the State was not favoured since 2015.

“Rivers State has suffered for the past four years because  of  party politics.  The Federal Government is refunding  funds to States for Federal Projects executed, but Rivers  State  was excluded by the APC Federal Government”.

He said because the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila  has consulted with him, the leadership of Rivers State will favourably discuss  his election  as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila informed the Rivers State Governor that they were in the state to seek his support  and blessing for his ambition to head the next House of Representatives as speaker.

He said that the theme of his campaign is “nation building: A Joint Task”.

He assured Governor Wike that he will carry all sections of the country along, irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political  affiliations.

“There is 30 years of legislative  experience between Idris Wase and me , which money cannot buy.  I know you  want the best for the country “, he said.

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara said that Femi Gbajabiamila  has the capacity  to lead the House of  Representatives to greater heights in the interest of the country.

Director General of the Femi Gbajabiamila and Idris Wase, Rt Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin said that they resolved  to consult Governor Wike because he is a force to reckon with in Nigerian Politics.

