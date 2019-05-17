Suicide: Redeemed Church speaks on relationship with late Arowosaiye

The leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has reacted to the controversies trailing the death of Mr. Michael Arowosaiye who passed on after committing suicide in Abuja on Tuesday May 14, 2019.

The report which has been trending on the social media and has also featured in the newspapers, said the man decided to take his own life after going into depression due to his failure to raise funds to pay his rent.

RCCG has come under attack for refusing to come to the aide of the Arowosaiye, who according to some reports, was a member and worship leader of the church before his death.

But in a statement on Thursday evening, the RCCG said the late gospel musician has left its fold two years ago.

The Church also said despite this, the late singer was staying in an accommodation provided by a member of RCCG before he decided to take his life.

In a statement signed by Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, its Head, Media & Public Relations, RCCG said, “The attention of the leadership of the RCCG has been drawn to reports of the death of one Mr. Michael Arowosaiye said to have committed suicide in Abuja on Tuesday May 14, 2019.

“The report which has been trending on the social media and has also featured in the newspapers, said the man decided to take his own life after going into depression.

“While the RCCG leadership sympathises with the family of the deceased, it has become necessary to clarify the mis-information and absolute falsehood in the report.

“The said Mr. Michael Arowosaiye was not a minister in the RCCG. He was a singer and a keyboardist in one of our Youth Parishes in Abuja until 2017 when he left for another ministry.

“His movement to another ministry notwithstanding, Michael, through his elder brother who is presently one of the coordinators of the RCCG Youth Choir, continued to get invitation to minister in RCCG programmes.

“He had accommodation problem in 2018 and though he was no longer in the RCCG, a family in the Mission gave him the Boy’s Quarters of their house in Sunnyvale Estate in Lokogoma FCT, which was where he lived till the unfortunate suicide incident.

“It is therefore untrue to refer to him as a Minister in the RCCG. It is also misleading and absolutely incorrect to create the impression that RCCG does not care for its Members and Ministers. The RCCG is in the forefront among organizations with robust welfare package in Nigeria.”