Supreme Court sacks APC candidates in Zamfara

Friday, May 24, 2019 12:37 pm


Adams Oshiomhole: APC Chairman 

The Supreme Court on Friday sacked all the candidates elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC  in Zamfara state during the 2019 elections.

In a unanimous judgment, the apex court held that the candidates emerged through congresses that were not conducted according  the party rules.

In the lead judgment by Justice Paul Adamu Galinji, the apex court held that all votes cast for the APC as “wasted votes.”

He declared that all political parties with the second highest votes in the elections and the required spread, are elected to the various elections.

The APC had won the gubernatorial as well as all the national and state assembly elections in Zamfara State.

The opposition PDP scored the second highest valid votes in the general elections.

