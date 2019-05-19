Suspected traffic robber killed, another arrested in Lagos

The police in Lagos said one suspected traffic armed robber was killed on Saturday during an exchanged of gunfire between his gang and the police in Okokomaiko area of the state.

Lagos Police Command Spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, saying that one other member of the gang was arrested, while others escaped.

According to Elkana, on May 17, at about 10.20p.m, a team of policemen from Okokomaiko Police Station, on surveillance patrol intercepted a gang of traffic robbery suspects at Cassidy bus stop, Okokomaiko.

“The hoodlums engaged the police in a gun battle but eventually succumbed to the superior power of the police.

“One of the hoodlums was fatally injured and one Adigun Ganiyu, 26 years old, was arrested.

“One double barrel gun with one live cartridge and two expanded cartridges were recovered. One motorcycle used by the hoodlums for the robbery operation was also recovered.

“The suspect confessed that their gang is responsible for series of traffic robbery along Okokomaiko and he is helping investigators with useful information about his fleeing colleagues. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Similarly, on May 18 , at about 8.30p.m, surveillance patrol team attached to Ilemba Hausa Police Station intercepted another gang of traffic robbery suspects operating on a motorcycle along Church bus stop Ilemba.

Elkana said the suspects were shooting sporadically before the police arrested a member of the gang, one Justice Igboanusi, 29, of No. 11, Jinadu street, Ajangbadi.

He said one short double barrel gun with one live cartridge was recovered from him, while other gang members escaped.

“Investigation into the case is ongoing. Suspects will be charged to court soon,” Elkana said.