Teacher remanded for defiling 4 under-aged school girls

Friday, May 17, 2019 2:27 pm


An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday remanded a school teacher, Benjamin Ogba, who allegedly defiled four school girls under the age of 12.

Ogba, 44, is facing two-count charge of unlawful carnal knowledge and indecent treatment.

He, however, pleaded not guilty but was denied bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Komolafe, remanded Ogba at the Ikoyi Prison pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Silas had told the court that the defendant had committed the offences between April and May at Shalom Private School, Oke-Ira Road, Railway compound, Ebute Meta.

Silas had told the court that the defendant had unlawful carnal knowledge of four school girls aged 7, 8, 7 and 12.

The defendant also allegedly fondled the breasts of the four girls and their private parts.

The alleged offences contravened Sections 137 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Komolafe has adjourned the case until June 26.

