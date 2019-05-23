Tonto Dikeh signs N100m deal with Zikel cosmetics

Thursday, May 23, 2019 8:25 am


 

Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has signed a N100 million deal with Zikel cosmetics.

The mouth-watering deal makes her the first Nigerian celebrity to be paid such amount for being an ambassador of a makeup brand in Africa.

The mother of one revealed deatails of the contract on her Instagram @tontolet.

Showing that she had been paid “N50 million upfront before the execution of the agreement” and as a plus, would be paid N2 million for products created in her name.

The cosmetics brand announced the new addition to their brand through their official Instagram account.

They said: “KING TONTO joins the ZIKEL COSMETICS family as its Brand Ambassador and the first Nigerian to be paid a whopping sum of N100,000,000 per annum as endorsements for a makeup brand in Africa ! Legally endorsed and managed by Manifield Solicitors.”

The deal also stipulated that bills for services provided by Dikeh(transportation, accommodation, general logistics) to events in favor of the brand would be covered by the company.

The 33-year-old actress got married in 2015 to Oladunni Churchill,a Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, and they have a son from the union.

However, the couple separated in 2017.  

