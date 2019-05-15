Tribunal Berates INEC For Disobeying Its Order

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Lafia has berated the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for disobeying its order.

Mr Abba Mohammed, the Chairman of the Tribunal, frowned at INEC during the pre-hearing session on Wednesday in Lafia.

He, however, reissued the order to INEC to allow the Peoples Democratic Movement, PDM, and its governorship candidate, Musa Nagogo to inspect the materials used in the March 9 governorship election.

According to him, since the tribunal discovered that counsel are yet to complete examination and exchange of documents, the sitting is adjourned to Saturday May 18 to enable them to complete all pre-hearing session.

The Chairman, therefore, said that INEC should ensure implementation of its order before the next adjourned date.

Earlier, Mohammed Adamu, Counsel to Nagogo told the Tribunal that his client was denied access to materials used during the election notwithstanding an order from the tribunal.

He, therefore, appealed that the tribunal should compel INEC to obey its order.

On his part, Ibrahim Adamu, counsel to INEC, promised to advise his client appropriately on the order of the tribunal.

It is gathered that the petitioner is challenging the conduct of the 2019 governorship election with the alleged omission of his name and the logo of his party from the ballot paper.

