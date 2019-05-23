Tribunal fixes date to hear PDP’s petition against Kwara gov-elect

The Kwara Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ilorin has fixed June 13 and 14 for hearing on the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the governor-elect, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

The Chairman of the three-man tribunal, Justice Bassey Effiong, announced the date after listening to counsel to the parties at the continuation of pre-hearing session on Thursday.

The chairman said the trial will hold at 10a.m. on every hearing date.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP governorship candidate, Razak Atunwa had filed the petition challenging the declaration of Abdulrazaq as governor.

The PDP claimed the governor-elect does not have a secondary school leaving certificate, a legal prerequisite for anyone running for the office of governor.

Abdulrazaq, however, had dismissed the claim as false.

Effiong said the petitioners would have four days – June 13, 14 and July 9 and 10- to call their witnesses who would then be cross-examined by the respondents.

The first respondent, INEC, will have two days (July 11 and 12) to present its defence.

The chairman added that Abdulrazaq, who is the second respondent, would present his defence on July 16, 17 and 18 while the third respondent, APC, would present its defence between July 23, 24 and 25.

Effiong also said the report of the pre-hearing conference would be available after May 27.

The matter was later adjourned till May 27 for the adoption of various motions already filed by all the parties.