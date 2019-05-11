Tribute To Professor Olukayode Oyediran

By Bashorun J. K. Randle

At the risk of stating the obvious, Professor Olukayode Oyediran’s 80th Birthdayprovides us with an excellent opportunity to acknowledge his superlative achievements as a medical doctor, academician, administrator and author as well as his sterling leadership qualities. Indeed, he is a rare gem. We must however recognize that the gem has been sparkling for at least six decades – going back to 1957 when our paths crossed at King’s College, Lagos. He was in the Sixth Form and had gained admission from Methodist Boys High School where his father was the Principal (Headmaster). His father, who later became Nigeria’s Ambassador to Sierra Leone was an old boy of the college. King’s College only admitted the best students from all over Nigeria following a fiercely competitive and transparent process. Even amongst that excellent crop, the celebrant stood out regardless of the fact that he was consigned toHyde Johnson’s House which was reputed to be the warehouse for trouble-makers. He was not only an exception to the rule, he was exceptional.

His academic performance was flawless and stellar even amongst his formidable classmates who for some strange reason (perhaps an epidemic) all wanted to beprofessors of medicine or engineering!! Strangely, most of them ended up achieving their goals almost effortlessly. As for Professor Oyediran, the academic prizes and professional laurels came intorrents and the pinnacle of his career was his tenure as the Vice – Chancellor of the University of Ibadan during a most turbulent period (1991-1995). His survival strategies and tactical maneuvers must have been acquired after he left King’s College. Regardless, they served him well and combined to enthrone him as a household name in Nigeria and beyond – in his own right.

My tribute would not be complete without acknowledging Professor Oyediran’sstrength of character and his unflinching loyalty to his friends (and I count myself as one of them) regardless of the prevailing circumstances.

Most endearing are his humility, compassion and generosity of spirit which werealready his trademark sixty years ago. Only those who are close to him wouldappreciate his abundant sense of humour which enabled him to excel with his feet firmly planted on the ground while he has been oscillating within the orbit and constellation of superstars – starting with the Oyediran family where he is

the eldest, and the Awolowos, Ajoses, Subairs, Dosunmus, Soyedes and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (his in-laws) as well as a son – in – law who is both a chartered accountant and tax collector!!

I believe that I am entitled to bragging rights on account of my long association with the celebrant. What you see is what he really is. He is most unassuming but take my word for it – he is deep. Otherwise, he could not have survived in Ibadan, the garrison town and epicentre of political intrigues for all those years. I have only recently discovered that like me he is related to the Layeni family of Broad Street, Lagos through his mother; and his sister Tayo is married to my cousin, Engineer Rotimi Morgan.

The celebration of Professor Oyediran is not driven by frivolity or collective self-indulgence. On the contrary, it provides us with an excellent opportunity not to acknowledge his international status and reputation as a scholar but even more compelling to address the agonising question that is regularly thrown at us at international fora – how come a nation that has produced so many outstanding intellectuals and professionals is hobbled and crippled by crisis after crisis in a sea of corruption and suffocating incompetence?

Many of the international professional colleagues of Professor Oyediran cannot but be in shock when they are confronted by the report delivered by the of the Ministry of Education Mr. Sonny Echono (with the approval of the Minister,

Alhaji Adamu Adamu): Headline: “Sixty Million Nigerians Are Illiterates”

“The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, has

said nearly 60 million Nigerians are illiterates.

Echono made this known on Thursday 19th April 2019 at the Federal

Government College Otobi, during the inauguration of a pilot Literacy Centre

for the North Central Geo-Political Zone.

The permanent secretary expressed regret that the illiteracy rate among the

youths and adults is high, saying that the literacy level at the lower cadre of the

colleges is also alarming.

According to him, Literacy Centres which are to be established in 104 Federal

Government Colleges (FGCs) are aimed at reducing the high rate of illiteracy at

the low cadre of the staff of the institutions, stressing that the Federal

Government designed the literacy programme to cater for them and others in

the host communities.

He said literacy was both a social and human right issue and called on the

learners at the pilot centre to remain committed and take their studies with all

seriousness.

According to him, the essence of the scheme is to fit into the Sustainable

Development Goals (SDGs) especially SDG number four which highlights

inclusive and equitable quality education and promotion of long learning

opportunities. He explained that the programme would equip its beneficiaries

with literacy and numeracy skills so that they would be able to handle the

challenges of life.

An officer from the office of the Senior Special Assistant to President

Muhammadu Buhari, on SDGs, Mr. Stephen Ojo, commended the foresight of

the education ministry in designing the programme and promised to provide

technical support to the ministry towards its success. He emphasised that the

scheme would help build the capacities and skills of all the participants.

The principal of the school, Mr. Amudipe Gabriel, commended the permanent

secretary for his doggedness in ensuring that the programme began in earnest

and for making his school the centre in the zone.

The Coordinator of the programme, Mrs. Abisode Olayiwola, in an interview

with journalists, said the response from learners in the school and host

community far exceeded the instructional materials made available. “We

targeted 40 learners but what we had was twice that number, we are impressed

by the turnout. We will make arrangements for all of them.”

Also, it must break their hearts to learn that the University of Ibadan which was

previously ranked the fourth best in the world, is still number one in Nigeria but is

now NOT ranked among the first one hundred, or first five hundred in the global

league.

We need to issue a rebuttal urgently. Even more damning is the recent CNN programme which reported that only 24 out of the 186 students who sat for the National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations in Zamfara state obtained the required 5 credits or above marking an

abysmal pass rate of 12.90 per cent.

Also, there were three hundred public schools in Zamfara state that were being

manned with only one teacher each!! To make matters worse, some of the schools did not even have a single teacher. Even in Lagos State and Edo State, some of the schools are in a deplorable condition – no desks, seats, drinking water, decent toilets etc. Another disheartening report, is the viral story of a young girl in Warri that was sent back home from school due to unpaid school fees and her wish to rather be flogged and stay in school than to be sent home and learn nothing.

Even King’s College, Lagos was not spared. That is a story for another day – when there are no snoopers from St. Gregory’s College in our midst. If the truth must be told, Professor Oyediran would be shocked by what the televisions relayed to the rest of the world regarding the state of affairs at his alma mater.

Furthermore, we are living witnesses to the assault by successive military

governments on the academic community in addition to regular doses of humiliation. Indeed, one of Professor Oyediran’s predecessors in office, Professor Oritsejolomi Thomas, Vice-Chancellor of University of Ibadan was removed from office in November 1975 on the eve of the convocation ceremony to which he had invited eminent foreign dignitaries and scholars. To add insult to injury, shortly thereafter, lecturers and professors were summarily ordered to vacate their residence within the University campus.

As a consequence, many of our nation’s most eminent professors took refuge in

foreign lands in order to ensure their personal safety and garner adequate financial reward which would enable them to provide for the future in reasonable comfort. It is to Professor Oyediran’s eternal credit that he remained firmly in Ibadan in defiance, with only the occasional sojourn out of the country to attend conferences and refresher courses.

While we are at it, we may just as well spare some time to reflect on the spurious

accusation that Professor Oyediran’s generation failed the nation and by extension compromised the future of the succeeding generation.

Ironically, the comments attributed to Professor Wole Soyinka, the Nobel Laurette on this profound issue which suggested admission of guilt must have been misconstrued.Professor Soyinka himself in his younger days paid a heavy price for his confrontation with politicians. He denounced the government of Western Region, which he considered illegitimate, on radio. His reward was incarceration. It is well documented in his brilliant book: “The Man Died”. What further proof do we require as evidence of boldness and sacrifice? We can only prevail on the next generation to present their own evidence of patriotism, tenacity of purpose and courage.

Indeed, the likes of Professor Oyediran are entitled to reparation by a nation that has failed them woefully. There are two components to reparation. First of all, the nation must mend its ways and justify the sacrifices of previous generations by actualising the potentials of our nation for greatness. We do not belong to the category of the non-runners (or the also ran).

The other half of the reparation is for the powers that be to compile the list of those who have been “found worthy in character and learning” for nomination as Ministers,Special Advisers, Ambassadors, Legislators, Heads of Parastatals, Judges, Permanent Secretaries etc.

We have them in abundance in every state of our Federation (and the Federal CapitalTerritory), and they cut across age, gender, religion and ethnic groups.

Ahead of 29th May 2019 when President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is scheduled to be sworn in for a second term of office, we shall rely on Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo GCON to persuade Mr. President to invite those rare gems to Aso Rock for celebration of excellence. Of course, Professor Oyediran must be there if we are serious about building a nation we can be proud of so that our children and grandchildren would have no cause to malign us as the wasted generation.

Professor Oyediran’s credentials which should entitle him to an access card to the Presidential Villa at Aso Rock, Abuja are not limited to his being a past Chairman of Lords, a foremost club of eminent citizens based in Ibadan or to being the uncle of Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of the Vice-President. Rather, he is the ambassador extra-ordinary of the silent majority who bore calmly the indifference of Aso Rock (during President Buhari’s first term) to their opinions, welfare and patriotic zeal to give back to Nigeria. We are entitled to a much-improved opportunity to offer advice based on experience and knowledge during the second term. Otherwise, we shall have no alternative than to proceed to the public space and spill the beans on closure of universities for indefinite periods; the solution to our nation’s power problem; petroleum subsidy; the survival of the middle class; job creation; youth empowerment; moral crisis; etc.

What is truly tragic is the unfortunate situation whereby the silent majority are

sufficiently provoked and overwhelmed to believe that it is only when they cause

trouble that they can gain the attention of Mr. President.

When we have the ears of the President and the Vice-President, we shall confine

ourselves to only SECURITY and ABANDONED PROJECTS (estimated at over U.S. $100 billion) all over the country as well as the authentic London Club/Paris Club debts. It is the prerogative of Mr. President to demand copies of the report on Countertrade (with U.S. $1.5 billion abandoned in escrow accounts; NNPC/Shell

Bonga FPSO; Reserve Additional Bonus; Joint Venture Cash Calls; Nigerian Airspace Management Authority etc. We may even be persuaded to provide our forensic audit reports on Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; National Pension Commission (PENCOM); Central bank of Nigeria; Petroleum Trust Development Fund; Nigeria Ports Authority; Nigerian

Maritime Administration and Safety Agency [NIMASA]; KPMG; Deloitte;

PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst and Young etc.

Rather than wait for the invitation from Aso Rock, Chief Frank Kokori has gone viral with his poignant lament:

“I weep for Nigeria”

“Today, I am very emotional and want to cry. I want to weep for this country. I

am proud of you, my comrades. I have done my best for this country. When

nobody raised his or her voice against the military, I did.

I came out against the military to fight for freedom and democracy of Nigeria. I

spent four good years in one of the worst prisons in the world, in Bama prison

and in solitary confinement. In 1997, I was declared a prisoner of war by Pope

John Paul.

The same year, the Madiba, Nelson Mandela also declared me a notable world

prisoner of conscience.

I stood for this country and in all my years of service, there were temptations to

take some of the biggest bribes.

I stood my ground for democracy and 20 years into the same democracy,

Kokori is being oppressed by somebody like Dr. Chris Ngige (Federal Minister

of Labour and Employment). What is the reason? The reason is that Frank

Kokori is regarded as a man of integrity, a man of honour and a transparent

Nigerian.”

We are obliged to update the debits in our nation’s financial and social balance sheet:

i.) “AUDITOR-GENERAL DECRIES POOR IMPLEMENTATION OF

AUDIT REPORT”

“The Auditor-General of the Federation, Mr. Anthony Ayine, has said that the

poor implementation of the recommendations in the audit report was slowing

down the progress that ought to have been recorded in the fight against

corruption.

He said this when a delegation from the Pension Transitional Arrangement

Directorate led by its Executive Secretary, Sharon Ikeazor, paid a courtesy

visit to his office.

Ayine said implementing the recommendations contained in the Audit

Inspection Report to the management of agencies of government would serve

as a deterrent and promote a more transparent and accountable system.

He lamented that while his office had submitted recommendations on its audit

assignment to the National Assembly, its audit findings were usually not acted

upon.

The implication of this, according to him, is that the value that ought to have

been added to the financial management reforms of the Federal Government is

being affected.

A statement from the agency quoted Ayine to have said, “The impact of audit

work is in the value it adds by creating improvement in the system and to

re-echo President Muhammadu Buhari’s words, if we don’t kill corruption,

corruption will kill us.

“The fight against corruption cannot be won by any single individual or

organisation; we must collaborate.”

The Auditor-General also stressed the need for strong internal controls in the

public service which he said was the responsibility of the management of

Ministries, Departments and Agencies and urged them to live up to the task.

Ikeazor, according to the statement, told Ayine that PTAD had acted on the

recommendations of the Auditor-General’s annual report and a personnel

audit carried out in 2015 saw the disengagement of four directors who had

been irregularly employed when they were above the age of 50 years.

The Executive Secretary also sought the advice of the Auditor-General in

implementing the recovery of monies that were paid to the four dismissed

directors during the time of their engagement and to return same to the

treasury.

She also requested that more auditors be deployed to PTAD to support the

ongoing parastatal pensioner verification exercise, as federal auditors

previously have assisted in saving the government billions of naira that could

have been fraudulently diverted.”

ii.) “POLITICIANS HAVE DESTROYED NIGERIA” – Alhaji Muhammadu

Sanusi II, Emir of Kano and an old boy of King’s College.

“The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has accused politicians of

destroying the country and its public institutions.

The emir made the accusation on Friday at the ninth Triennial National

Conference of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria in Abuja.

Represented by Dr Bashir Umar of the Ado Bayero University, Kano, the emir

accused the political elite of being the cause of communal violence and

insecurity in the country.

The theme of the conference is “Justice, Equity and Peaceful Coexistence: Ideas

and Reality in a Multi-Religious Nation.”

According to him, the manipulation of fault lines by the elite has been the

source of communal violence and insecurity in the society.

He said that the elites’ blind thirst for power has resulted in tribal and

religious clashes.

Even though they are reducing in most parts of the nation, one type of crisis

will reduce then another one will spring up.

It is not as if we are pro- or anti-restructuring, but rather the restructuring

has been turned into a fault line that is being manipulated and exploited by the

elites.

We have elites in the society that have received, the best of care from the

resources of the society. People of my age and those before me attended public

schools from primary to university.

Unfortunately, the elites that benefited from the system in the past have left

public institutions to become vandalised, dilapidated and substituted it with a

private education system that is affordable only to a very few.

The health system has also been vandalised and now people have to go on

medical tourism in India, Egypt, and Europe. The unfortunate thing is

sometimes before you get into the air ambulance the will of Allah will take

place,” he said.

The monarch said the elites that got power after the military created a

political class that instituted thuggery, election malpractices, corruption and

destroyed the judiciary, civil service and security agencies.

These are all the result of the work of the political class and the unfortunate

thing is that it is made to become something that is perpetual. This has to be

changed and our duty as Muslims is to learn from the ideals of Prophet

Muhammad (peace be upon him) to save the society from imminent danger

that is facing it,” Emir Sanusi said.

Alhaji Yusuf Adebayo, National Vice-President, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of

Nigeria, appealed to politicians to desist from exploiting fault lines for their

political interest.

According to Adebayo, such attitude is not healthy for the growth and

development of the country.

He, therefore, advised youths to stop making themselves tools for people who

always profit from religious violence in the country.

He urged Nigerians to imbibe peace for the overall development of the country

and humanity in general.

National President of the society, Dr. Lateef Okunnu (an old boy of King’s

College), said the organisation retained its premier position among all Muslim

missions and societies through the propagation of Islam.

He said in fulfilment of one of the two principal objectives of the society, the

National Universities Commission (NUC) had issued full certificate of

operation to Ansar-Ud-Deen university named Summit University, Offa,

Kwara State.”

iii.) “THERE ARE NO IMMEDIATE SOLUTIONS TO EXTRAJUDICIAL

KILLINGS IN LAGOS OR ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA”

A criminologist, Dr. Tade Oludayo, while speaking on extrajudicial killings by

policemen, blamed misuse of firearms on colonial orientation, poor funding,

frustration and disrespect for officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force by

the citizens.

The incidence of extrajudicial killings which occurred recently is a function of

the colonial orientation of the Nigerian police where the police was used to

intimidate, harass, extort and silence any voice of dissent.

Nigeria’s post-colonial experiences have not departed from this evil colonial

heritage. All security agencies use the slightest opportunity to show imbalance

in power relations. Also, there is poor governance structure in the Nigerian

police, where officers are deployed to make ‘returns’ to the superior

officer-in-charge at the division level, then those on the streets have only one

motive which is to be ruthless in their extortion economy. This is the

present-day character of the Nigerian society where there is an imbalance in

the power relations amongst various ethnicities and where everyone exploits

one another. Poor funding has compelled officers to generate funds to run

police cars and offices,” the don told Saturday Tribune.

What about their training? How can you have a police training college that

does not treat officers as human beings and we expect those trained to come

out of there and not behave like animals? It is impossible. A nation that cares

less about the welfare of its staff, students and citizenry cannot but experience

this callous occurrence. There are also those of them who are drunk while on

duty. They act under the influence of liquor.

He also has a word for Lagos residents: “On the flip side, Nigerians must learn

to respect the man holding a gun. Treat them with courtesy and expect that

you are the only one sensible in the interaction. Do not disrespect them or talk

down on them. They face the same frustration as others or even more. This

frustration may be transferred and this may result in fatalities as we recorded

in Lagos.

Unfortunately, there is no immediate solution to this occurrence. After we

shout and mourn for some days, we will forget and within some weeks another

may happen. We are an unserious nation. A nation that does not have civil

weapons for civil cases can only be reproducing those late Fela Kuti calls

‘animal in human skin.’ We cannot afford this situation of snuffing life out of

people for unjust course. There must be compensation and justice for victims’

families. Nigeria continues to be like this because there is injustice everywhere.

Just like removing ‘force’ from Nigeria Police has not stopped the use of naked

force, only reactive measure can take place. It is more important to educate

the populace on behaviour when in contact with men in uniform than thinking

there will be immediate solution to this trigger-happy cops phenomenon. It is

unfortunate that the bad eggs in police are misrepresenting the brilliant and

gallant officers in the Nigeria Police.”

iv.) “NIGERIA’S CURRENT POLITICAL SYSTEM CANNOT PRODUCE

GOOD LEADERS” – Professor Ango Abdullahi (former Vice Chancellor of

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Chairman of the Northern Elders’ Forum)

v.) “NO ONE IS SAFE IN NIGERIA” – Governor Samuel Ortom

“Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has bemoaned the incessant killings

and destruction of lives and properties across the country, saying no one is

safe in the country.

Governor Ortom, who said the attacks by herdsmen in the different

geo-political zones of the country have been sustained due to the refusal of the

Presidency to deal with the culprits, added that porous national borders have

also given access to militias from other countries to infiltrate the nation’s

nooks and crannies. Ortom spoke at the maiden Professor Miriam Ikejiani

Clark Memorial Lecture at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, yesterday,

on the topic “The Challenges of Mitigating Herdsmen Attacks on People of

Nigeria: Lessons from Benue State.”

According to him, his government and the people of Benue State have come

under heavy attacks by the herdsmen due to his signing into law of Benue

State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017.

The governor. While estimating the loss suffered by the people of Benue State

about N400 billion, added that over 180,000 Benue people were registered in

eight officially designated internally-displaced persons, IDPs, camps, while

over 500,000 displaced people have been living with relatives, in uncompleted

buildings and public spaces across several local government areas in his state.

He disclosed that Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore recently warned security agencies

and citizens against attacking Malian herders grazing within communities in

Sokoto State.”

vi.) “Nigeria has been serially betrayed by its leaders; those who are

supposed to clothe her have stripped her naked.” – Muyiwa Adetiba –

Columnist

vii.) “To be sincere, my low moments are when I think of what I could

have done in my lab and the labs within the university but could not

because the equipment and the facilities are not just there” –

Professor (Mrs.) Olubukola Adedeji Dean, Faculty of Science, Obafemi Awolowo

University, Ile Ife, Osun State.

viii.) “We are trapped in a vicious circle of greed, poverty and violence.” –

Segun Gbadegesin

“As CNN reported in 2016, the governor of the State of Maine, Mr. Paul

LePage was the lowest paid governor in the US. His wife, Mrs. Ann LePage

decided to take up a waitressing job at a local restaurant to supplement her

husband’s $70,000 annual salary. Is Nigeria more economically developed

and more financially sound than the US? But beside the huge salary, our chief

executives have access to other perquisites of office including security vote for

which they are not accountable. The youth envy this and end up as yahoo boys,

kidnappers, and armed robbers.”

ix.) Front page headline “The Sunday Times” (of London) May 5, 2019

“The Sunday Times has been passed an NSC [National Security Council]

document showing that Gavin Williamson, who was sacked as Defence

Secretary last week, was determined to send British troops into action in

Africa. He ordered military chiefs to draw up plans for intervention in at least

five African countries, including Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt. A

Ministry of Defence official said Williamson’s approach was to find excuses to

send troops.

“He wanted to invade Africa”, a military source said.”

x.) “Judges Should Avoid Politicians Like A Plague” – Former Lagos State

Chief Judge (CJ) Justice Ayotunde Phillips

“The appointment process of judges has to be looked into very carefully. The

proper people should be appointed to the Bench. I keep saying it. It should not

be based on ‘I know your father, I know your mother’. No. Are you competent?

Do you have the moral capability? Do you have the reputation? Do you have

the intellect? As a lawyer, what are your antecedents? Not to just bring

anybody from anywhere because he or she is somebody’s daughter or

somebody’s son. They should stop doing that.

I’ll tell judges to avoid politicians like a plague. They’re the only ones that can

get you into trouble. Other litigants won’t, unless you make the mistake of

dealing with them one on one, which is an unforgiveable offence. Don’t deal

with the litigants. The only time you should see litigants is when they appear

before you in court. Politicians will always find a way to get to you.”

xi.) “Nigerian people, because of poor education, low consciousness, they ascribe

their circumstances to the divine…No! leave God out of it! People in power,

have a duty to ameliorate our circumstances. So, if we don’t ask troublesome

questions to those who are in power, then they will continue to take us for

granted.” – Professor Akin Oyebode, Professor of International Law and

Jurisprudence

xii.) “Corruption has prevented Nigeria from meeting sustainable development

goals, has diminished the opportunity and capacity for providing

infrastructure, is the main reason why we don’t get the kind of salaries we

deserve.” – Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman Independent Corrupt

Practices Commission [ICPC]

xiii.) “Nigeria Is Sinking” – Kukah

“The Catholic Bishop, Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has observed

that killings in 20 out of 36 states of the federation and other abnormalities are

indications that Nigeria is at a breaking point.

He added that the country was “sinking deeper into abyss of despair.”

In his Easter message to Nigerians, the fiery cleric said, “Mr. President, we are

at breaking point. The country is at such a dangerous and precarious level

that it could snap anytime and anywhere. You can feel, see and touch the

pulse. So, Mr. President, please step up, offer us solutions not excuses or

complaints.

Leadership is an exercise in problem solving. Cabals, mafia, cults or whatever,

it is your call, Sir. Nigeria hangs dangerously on a precipice. You have to lead

us to reclaim our country and to restore laughter and hope to our people.

Today, our nation is sinking deeper and deeper into the abyss of despair,

melancholy and depression. No matter how we wish to pretend as a nation

and a people, the evidence that all is not well stares us in the face.

The killings are even more numerous, widespread, senseless and violent than

last year. Only last week, a Newspaper reported that in 20 out of the 36 States,

hundreds of Nigerians are being held by kidnappers in different locations with

families being left to their fate.

Our own Bureau of Statistics continues to reel out indices of human existence

which show clearly that we are desperately sliding into both chaos and

despondency. International human development weighing agencies are

coming to the same conclusions about the suffocating and crippling levels of

misery and destitution in Nigeria.”

xiv.) Front page of “The Nation” newspaper April 20, 2019

Headline: “Sex Scandal Rocks Police Unit”

Police Sergeant raped me twice at gunpoint – Suspect’s wife

xv.) Front page “The Punch” newspaper April 20, 2019

Headline: “Eight Nigerians Sentenced To Death In United Arab

Emirates For Roberry”

xvi.) Front page “The Guardian” April 20, 2019

Headline: “This Government Has Completely Abandoned Us.” –

Lagosians groan.

xvii.) “For the sake of your health, you must never go into politics unless

you have the thick skin to absorb the shock of betrayal and sheer

diabolical wickedness.” – Professor Obadiah Mailafia (former deputy

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria and Presidential candidate)

For over sixty years, Professor Oyediran has been at the cutting edge of diagnosis of ailments and diseases; prescription of drugs; invasive/keyhole surgery; diligent after-care but he is now a champion of primary care and preventive medicine for both his patients and our beloved nation. However, as the nation wallows in poverty, ignorance and chaos while indulging in brinkmanship as the ambulance/trolley are on standby for the journey into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), we run the risk of his conversion to alternative medicine when everything we have tried has failed to rescue us. Both the dead and the living have been glued together by fear.

For now, let us celebrate Professor Olukayode Oyediran who like Percy Bysshe

Shelleys’ Ozymandias is entitled to brag:

“My name is Ozymandias, king of kings; look on my works, ye mighty, and

despair!!”