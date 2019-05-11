Tribute To Professor Olukayode Oyediran

Saturday, May 11, 2019 8:44 pm
By Bashorun J. K. Randle
At the risk of stating the obvious, Professor Olukayode Oyediran’s 80th Birthdayprovides us with an excellent opportunity to acknowledge his superlative achievements as a medical doctor, academician, administrator and author as well as his sterling leadership qualities. Indeed, he is a rare gem. We must however recognize that the gem has been sparkling for at least six decades – going back to 1957 when our paths crossed at King’s College, Lagos. He was in the Sixth Form and had gained admission from Methodist Boys High School where his father was the Principal (Headmaster). His father, who later became Nigeria’s Ambassador to Sierra Leone was an old boy of the college. King’s College only admitted the best students from all over Nigeria following a fiercely competitive and transparent process. Even amongst that excellent crop, the celebrant stood out regardless of the fact that he was consigned toHyde Johnson’s House which was reputed to be the warehouse for trouble-makers. He was not only an exception to the rule, he was exceptional.
His academic performance was flawless and stellar even amongst his formidable classmates who for some strange reason (perhaps an epidemic) all wanted to beprofessors of medicine or engineering!! Strangely, most of them ended up achieving their goals almost effortlessly. As for Professor Oyediran, the academic prizes and professional laurels came intorrents and the pinnacle of his career was his tenure as the Vice – Chancellor of the University of Ibadan during a most turbulent period (1991-1995). His survival strategies and tactical maneuvers must have been acquired after he left King’s College. Regardless, they served him well and combined to enthrone him as a household name in Nigeria and beyond – in his own right.
My tribute would not be complete without acknowledging Professor Oyediran’sstrength of character and his unflinching loyalty to his friends (and I count myself as one of them) regardless of the prevailing circumstances.
Most endearing are his humility, compassion and generosity of spirit which werealready his trademark sixty years ago. Only those who are close to him wouldappreciate his abundant sense of humour which enabled him to excel with his feet firmly planted on the ground while he has been oscillating within the orbit and constellation of superstars – starting with the Oyediran family where he is
the eldest, and the Awolowos, Ajoses, Subairs, Dosunmus, Soyedes and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (his in-laws) as well as a son – in – law who is both a chartered accountant and tax collector!!
I believe that I am entitled to bragging rights on account of my long association with the celebrant. What you see is what he really is. He is most unassuming but take my word for it – he is deep. Otherwise, he could not have survived in Ibadan, the garrison town and epicentre of political intrigues for all those years. I have only recently discovered that like me he is related to the Layeni family of Broad Street, Lagos through his mother; and his sister Tayo is married to my cousin, Engineer Rotimi Morgan.
The celebration of Professor Oyediran is not driven by frivolity or collective self-indulgence. On the contrary, it provides us with an excellent opportunity not to acknowledge his international status and reputation as a scholar but even more compelling to address the agonising question that is regularly thrown at us at international fora – how come a nation that has produced so many outstanding intellectuals and professionals is hobbled and crippled by crisis after crisis in a sea of corruption and suffocating incompetence?
Many of the international professional colleagues of Professor Oyediran cannot but be in shock when they are confronted by the report delivered by the of the Ministry of Education Mr. Sonny Echono (with the approval of the Minister,
Alhaji Adamu Adamu): Headline: “Sixty Million Nigerians Are Illiterates”
“The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, has
said nearly 60 million Nigerians are illiterates.
Echono made this known on Thursday 19th April 2019 at the Federal
Government College Otobi, during the inauguration of a pilot Literacy Centre
for the North Central Geo-Political Zone.
The permanent secretary expressed regret that the illiteracy rate among the
youths and adults is high, saying that the literacy level at the lower cadre of the
colleges is also alarming.
According to him, Literacy Centres which are to be established in 104 Federal
Government Colleges (FGCs) are aimed at reducing the high rate of illiteracy at
the low cadre of the staff of the institutions, stressing that the Federal
Government designed the literacy programme to cater for them and others in
the host communities.
He said literacy was both a social and human right issue and called on the
learners at the pilot centre to remain committed and take their studies with all
seriousness.
According to him, the essence of the scheme is to fit into the Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) especially SDG number four which highlights
inclusive and equitable quality education and promotion of long learning
opportunities. He explained that the programme would equip its beneficiaries
with literacy and numeracy skills so that they would be able to handle the
challenges of life.
An officer from the office of the Senior Special Assistant to President
Muhammadu Buhari, on SDGs, Mr. Stephen Ojo, commended the foresight of
the education ministry in designing the programme and promised to provide
technical support to the ministry towards its success. He emphasised that the
scheme would help build the capacities and skills of all the participants.
The principal of the school, Mr. Amudipe Gabriel, commended the permanent
secretary for his doggedness in ensuring that the programme began in earnest
and for making his school the centre in the zone.
The Coordinator of the programme, Mrs. Abisode Olayiwola, in an interview
with journalists, said the response from learners in the school and host
community far exceeded the instructional materials made available. “We
targeted 40 learners but what we had was twice that number, we are impressed
by the turnout. We will make arrangements for all of them.”
Also, it must break their hearts to learn that the University of Ibadan which was
previously ranked the fourth best in the world, is still number one in Nigeria but is
now NOT ranked among the first one hundred, or first five hundred in the global
league.
We need to issue a rebuttal urgently. Even more damning is the recent CNN programme which reported that only 24 out of the 186 students who sat for the National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations in Zamfara state obtained the required 5 credits or above marking an
abysmal pass rate of 12.90 per cent.
Also, there were three hundred public schools in Zamfara state that were being
manned with only one teacher each!! To make matters worse, some of the schools did not even have a single teacher. Even in Lagos State and Edo State, some of the schools are in a deplorable condition – no desks, seats, drinking water, decent toilets etc. Another disheartening report, is the viral story of a young girl in Warri that was sent back home from school due to unpaid school fees and her wish to rather be flogged and stay in school than to be sent home and learn nothing.
Even King’s College, Lagos was not spared. That is a story for another day – when there are no snoopers from St. Gregory’s College in our midst. If the truth must be told, Professor Oyediran would be shocked by what the televisions relayed to the rest of the world regarding the state of affairs at his alma mater.
Furthermore, we are living witnesses to the assault by successive military
governments on the academic community in addition to regular doses of humiliation. Indeed, one of Professor Oyediran’s predecessors in office, Professor Oritsejolomi Thomas, Vice-Chancellor of University of Ibadan was removed from office in November 1975 on the eve of the convocation ceremony to which he had invited eminent foreign dignitaries and scholars. To add insult to injury, shortly thereafter, lecturers and professors were summarily ordered to vacate their residence within the University campus.
As a consequence, many of our nation’s most eminent professors took refuge in
foreign lands in order to ensure their personal safety and garner adequate financial reward which would enable them to provide for the future in reasonable comfort. It is to Professor Oyediran’s eternal credit that he remained firmly in Ibadan in defiance, with only the occasional sojourn out of the country to attend conferences and refresher courses.
While we are at it, we may just as well spare some time to reflect on the spurious
accusation that Professor Oyediran’s generation failed the nation and by extension compromised the future of the succeeding generation.
Ironically, the comments attributed to Professor Wole Soyinka, the Nobel Laurette on this profound issue which suggested admission of guilt must have been misconstrued.Professor Soyinka himself in his younger days paid a heavy price for his confrontation with politicians. He denounced the government of Western Region, which he considered illegitimate, on radio. His reward was incarceration. It is well documented in his brilliant book: “The Man Died”. What further proof do we require as evidence of boldness and sacrifice? We can only prevail on the next generation to present their own evidence of patriotism, tenacity of purpose and courage.
Indeed, the likes of Professor Oyediran are entitled to reparation by a nation that has failed them woefully. There are two components to reparation. First of all, the nation must mend its ways and justify the sacrifices of previous generations by actualising the potentials of our nation for greatness. We do not belong to the category of the non-runners (or the also ran).
The other half of the reparation is for the powers that be to compile the list of those who have been “found worthy in character and learning” for nomination as Ministers,Special Advisers, Ambassadors, Legislators, Heads of Parastatals, Judges, Permanent Secretaries etc.
We have them in abundance in every state of our Federation (and the Federal CapitalTerritory), and they cut across age, gender, religion and ethnic groups.
Ahead of 29th May 2019 when President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is scheduled to be sworn in for a second term of office, we shall rely on Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo GCON to persuade Mr. President to invite those rare gems to Aso Rock for celebration of excellence. Of course, Professor Oyediran must be there if we are serious about building a nation we can be proud of so that our children and grandchildren would have no cause to malign us as the wasted generation.
Professor Oyediran’s credentials which should entitle him to an access card to the Presidential Villa at Aso Rock, Abuja are not limited to his being a past Chairman of Lords, a foremost club of eminent citizens based in Ibadan or to being the uncle of Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of the Vice-President. Rather, he is the ambassador extra-ordinary of the silent majority who bore calmly the indifference of Aso Rock (during President Buhari’s first term) to their opinions, welfare and patriotic zeal to give back to Nigeria. We are entitled to a much-improved opportunity to offer advice based on experience and knowledge during the second term. Otherwise, we shall have no alternative than to proceed to the public space and spill the beans on closure of universities for indefinite periods; the solution to our nation’s power problem; petroleum subsidy; the survival of the middle class; job creation; youth empowerment; moral crisis; etc.
What is truly tragic is the unfortunate situation whereby the silent majority are
sufficiently provoked and overwhelmed to believe that it is only when they cause
trouble that they can gain the attention of Mr. President.
When we have the ears of the President and the Vice-President, we shall confine
ourselves to only SECURITY and ABANDONED PROJECTS (estimated at over U.S. $100 billion) all over the country as well as the authentic London Club/Paris Club debts. It is the prerogative of Mr. President to demand copies of the report on Countertrade (with U.S. $1.5 billion abandoned in escrow accounts; NNPC/Shell
Bonga FPSO; Reserve Additional Bonus; Joint Venture Cash Calls; Nigerian Airspace Management Authority etc. We may even be persuaded to provide our forensic audit reports on Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; National Pension Commission (PENCOM); Central bank of Nigeria; Petroleum Trust Development Fund; Nigeria Ports Authority; Nigerian
Maritime Administration and Safety Agency [NIMASA]; KPMG; Deloitte;
PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst and Young etc.
Rather than wait for the invitation from Aso Rock, Chief Frank Kokori has gone viral with his poignant lament:
“I weep for Nigeria”
“Today, I am very emotional and want to cry. I want to weep for this country. I
am proud of you, my comrades. I have done my best for this country. When
nobody raised his or her voice against the military, I did.
I came out against the military to fight for freedom and democracy of Nigeria. I
spent four good years in one of the worst prisons in the world, in Bama prison
and in solitary confinement. In 1997, I was declared a prisoner of war by Pope
John Paul.
The same year, the Madiba, Nelson Mandela also declared me a notable world
prisoner of conscience.
I stood for this country and in all my years of service, there were temptations to
take some of the biggest bribes.
I stood my ground for democracy and 20 years into the same democracy,
Kokori is being oppressed by somebody like Dr. Chris Ngige (Federal Minister
of Labour and Employment). What is the reason? The reason is that Frank
Kokori is regarded as a man of integrity, a man of honour and a transparent
Nigerian.”
We are obliged to update the debits in our nation’s financial and social balance sheet:
i.) “AUDITOR-GENERAL DECRIES POOR IMPLEMENTATION OF
AUDIT REPORT”
“The Auditor-General of the Federation, Mr. Anthony Ayine, has said that the
poor implementation of the recommendations in the audit report was slowing
down the progress that ought to have been recorded in the fight against
corruption.
He said this when a delegation from the Pension Transitional Arrangement
Directorate led by its Executive Secretary, Sharon Ikeazor, paid a courtesy
visit to his office.
Ayine said implementing the recommendations contained in the Audit
Inspection Report to the management of agencies of government would serve
as a deterrent and promote a more transparent and accountable system.
He lamented that while his office had submitted recommendations on its audit
assignment to the National Assembly, its audit findings were usually not acted
upon.
The implication of this, according to him, is that the value that ought to have
been added to the financial management reforms of the Federal Government is
being affected.
A statement from the agency quoted Ayine to have said, “The impact of audit
work is in the value it adds by creating improvement in the system and to
re-echo President Muhammadu Buhari’s words, if we don’t kill corruption,
corruption will kill us.
“The fight against corruption cannot be won by any single individual or
organisation; we must collaborate.”
The Auditor-General also stressed the need for strong internal controls in the
public service which he said was the responsibility of the management of
Ministries, Departments and Agencies and urged them to live up to the task.
Ikeazor, according to the statement, told Ayine that PTAD had acted on the
recommendations of the Auditor-General’s annual report and a personnel
audit carried out in 2015 saw the disengagement of four directors who had
been irregularly employed when they were above the age of 50 years.
The Executive Secretary also sought the advice of the Auditor-General in
implementing the recovery of monies that were paid to the four dismissed
directors during the time of their engagement and to return same to the
treasury.
She also requested that more auditors be deployed to PTAD to support the
ongoing parastatal pensioner verification exercise, as federal auditors
previously have assisted in saving the government billions of naira that could
have been fraudulently diverted.”
ii.) “POLITICIANS HAVE DESTROYED NIGERIA” – Alhaji Muhammadu
Sanusi II, Emir of Kano and an old boy of King’s College.
“The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has accused politicians of
destroying the country and its public institutions.
The emir made the accusation on Friday at the ninth Triennial National
Conference of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria in Abuja.
Represented by Dr Bashir Umar of the Ado Bayero University, Kano, the emir
accused the political elite of being the cause of communal violence and
insecurity in the country.
The theme of the conference is “Justice, Equity and Peaceful Coexistence: Ideas
and Reality in a Multi-Religious Nation.”
According to him, the manipulation of fault lines by the elite has been the
source of communal violence and insecurity in the society.
He said that the elites’ blind thirst for power has resulted in tribal and
religious clashes.
Even though they are reducing in most parts of the nation, one type of crisis
will reduce then another one will spring up.
It is not as if we are pro- or anti-restructuring, but rather the restructuring
has been turned into a fault line that is being manipulated and exploited by the
elites.
We have elites in the society that have received, the best of care from the
resources of the society. People of my age and those before me attended public
schools from primary to university.
Unfortunately, the elites that benefited from the system in the past have left
public institutions to become vandalised, dilapidated and substituted it with a
private education system that is affordable only to a very few.
The health system has also been vandalised and now people have to go on
medical tourism in India, Egypt, and Europe. The unfortunate thing is
sometimes before you get into the air ambulance the will of Allah will take
place,” he said.
The monarch said the elites that got power after the military created a
political class that instituted thuggery, election malpractices, corruption and
destroyed the judiciary, civil service and security agencies.
These are all the result of the work of the political class and the unfortunate
thing is that it is made to become something that is perpetual. This has to be
changed and our duty as Muslims is to learn from the ideals of Prophet
Muhammad (peace be upon him) to save the society from imminent danger
that is facing it,” Emir Sanusi said.
Alhaji Yusuf Adebayo, National Vice-President, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of
Nigeria, appealed to politicians to desist from exploiting fault lines for their
political interest.
According to Adebayo, such attitude is not healthy for the growth and
development of the country.
He, therefore, advised youths to stop making themselves tools for people who
always profit from religious violence in the country.
He urged Nigerians to imbibe peace for the overall development of the country
and humanity in general.
National President of the society, Dr. Lateef Okunnu (an old boy of King’s
College), said the organisation retained its premier position among all Muslim
missions and societies through the propagation of Islam.
He said in fulfilment of one of the two principal objectives of the society, the
National Universities Commission (NUC) had issued full certificate of
operation to Ansar-Ud-Deen university named Summit University, Offa,
Kwara State.”
iii.) “THERE ARE NO IMMEDIATE SOLUTIONS TO EXTRAJUDICIAL
KILLINGS IN LAGOS OR ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA”
A criminologist, Dr. Tade Oludayo, while speaking on extrajudicial killings by
policemen, blamed misuse of firearms on colonial orientation, poor funding,
frustration and disrespect for officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force by
the citizens.
The incidence of extrajudicial killings which occurred recently is a function of
the colonial orientation of the Nigerian police where the police was used to
intimidate, harass, extort and silence any voice of dissent.
Nigeria’s post-colonial experiences have not departed from this evil colonial
heritage. All security agencies use the slightest opportunity to show imbalance
in power relations. Also, there is poor governance structure in the Nigerian
police, where officers are deployed to make ‘returns’ to the superior
officer-in-charge at the division level, then those on the streets have only one
motive which is to be ruthless in their extortion economy. This is the
present-day character of the Nigerian society where there is an imbalance in
the power relations amongst various ethnicities and where everyone exploits
one another. Poor funding has compelled officers to generate funds to run
police cars and offices,” the don told Saturday Tribune.
What about their training? How can you have a police training college that
does not treat officers as human beings and we expect those trained to come
out of there and not behave like animals? It is impossible. A nation that cares
less about the welfare of its staff, students and citizenry cannot but experience
this callous occurrence. There are also those of them who are drunk while on
duty. They act under the influence of liquor.
He also has a word for Lagos residents: “On the flip side, Nigerians must learn
to respect the man holding a gun. Treat them with courtesy and expect that
you are the only one sensible in the interaction. Do not disrespect them or talk
down on them. They face the same frustration as others or even more. This
frustration may be transferred and this may result in fatalities as we recorded
in Lagos.
Unfortunately, there is no immediate solution to this occurrence. After we
shout and mourn for some days, we will forget and within some weeks another
may happen. We are an unserious nation. A nation that does not have civil
weapons for civil cases can only be reproducing those late Fela Kuti calls
‘animal in human skin.’ We cannot afford this situation of snuffing life out of
people for unjust course. There must be compensation and justice for victims’
families. Nigeria continues to be like this because there is injustice everywhere.
Just like removing ‘force’ from Nigeria Police has not stopped the use of naked
force, only reactive measure can take place. It is more important to educate
the populace on behaviour when in contact with men in uniform than thinking
there will be immediate solution to this trigger-happy cops phenomenon. It is
unfortunate that the bad eggs in police are misrepresenting the brilliant and
gallant officers in the Nigeria Police.”
iv.) “NIGERIA’S CURRENT POLITICAL SYSTEM CANNOT PRODUCE
GOOD LEADERS” – Professor Ango Abdullahi (former Vice Chancellor of
Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Chairman of the Northern Elders’ Forum)
v.) “NO ONE IS SAFE IN NIGERIA” – Governor Samuel Ortom
“Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has bemoaned the incessant killings
and destruction of lives and properties across the country, saying no one is
safe in the country.
Governor Ortom, who said the attacks by herdsmen in the different
geo-political zones of the country have been sustained due to the refusal of the
Presidency to deal with the culprits, added that porous national borders have
also given access to militias from other countries to infiltrate the nation’s
nooks and crannies. Ortom spoke at the maiden Professor Miriam Ikejiani
Clark Memorial Lecture at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, yesterday,
on the topic “The Challenges of Mitigating Herdsmen Attacks on People of
Nigeria: Lessons from Benue State.”
According to him, his government and the people of Benue State have come
under heavy attacks by the herdsmen due to his signing into law of Benue
State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017.
The governor. While estimating the loss suffered by the people of Benue State
about N400 billion, added that over 180,000 Benue people were registered in
eight officially designated internally-displaced persons, IDPs, camps, while
over 500,000 displaced people have been living with relatives, in uncompleted
buildings and public spaces across several local government areas in his state.
He disclosed that Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore recently warned security agencies
and citizens against attacking Malian herders grazing within communities in
Sokoto State.”
vi.) “Nigeria has been serially betrayed by its leaders; those who are
supposed to clothe her have stripped her naked.” – Muyiwa Adetiba –
Columnist
vii.) “To be sincere, my low moments are when I think of what I could
have done in my lab and the labs within the university but could not
because the equipment and the facilities are not just there” –
Professor (Mrs.) Olubukola Adedeji Dean, Faculty of Science, Obafemi Awolowo
University, Ile Ife, Osun State.
viii.) “We are trapped in a vicious circle of greed, poverty and violence.” –
Segun Gbadegesin
“As CNN reported in 2016, the governor of the State of Maine, Mr. Paul
LePage was the lowest paid governor in the US. His wife, Mrs. Ann LePage
decided to take up a waitressing job at a local restaurant to supplement her
husband’s $70,000 annual salary. Is Nigeria more economically developed
and more financially sound than the US? But beside the huge salary, our chief
executives have access to other perquisites of office including security vote for
which they are not accountable. The youth envy this and end up as yahoo boys,
kidnappers, and armed robbers.”
ix.) Front page headline “The Sunday Times” (of London) May 5, 2019
“The Sunday Times has been passed an NSC [National Security Council]
document showing that Gavin Williamson, who was sacked as Defence
Secretary last week, was determined to send British troops into action in
Africa. He ordered military chiefs to draw up plans for intervention in at least
five African countries, including Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt. A
Ministry of Defence official said Williamson’s approach was to find excuses to
send troops.
“He wanted to invade Africa”, a military source said.”
x.) “Judges Should Avoid Politicians Like A Plague” – Former Lagos State
Chief Judge (CJ) Justice Ayotunde Phillips
“The appointment process of judges has to be looked into very carefully. The
proper people should be appointed to the Bench. I keep saying it. It should not
be based on ‘I know your father, I know your mother’. No. Are you competent?
Do you have the moral capability? Do you have the reputation? Do you have
the intellect? As a lawyer, what are your antecedents? Not to just bring
anybody from anywhere because he or she is somebody’s daughter or
somebody’s son. They should stop doing that.
I’ll tell judges to avoid politicians like a plague. They’re the only ones that can
get you into trouble. Other litigants won’t, unless you make the mistake of
dealing with them one on one, which is an unforgiveable offence. Don’t deal
with the litigants. The only time you should see litigants is when they appear
before you in court. Politicians will always find a way to get to you.”
xi.) “Nigerian people, because of poor education, low consciousness, they ascribe
their circumstances to the divine…No! leave God out of it! People in power,
have a duty to ameliorate our circumstances. So, if we don’t ask troublesome
questions to those who are in power, then they will continue to take us for
granted.” – Professor Akin Oyebode, Professor of International Law and
Jurisprudence
xii.) “Corruption has prevented Nigeria from meeting sustainable development
goals, has diminished the opportunity and capacity for providing
infrastructure, is the main reason why we don’t get the kind of salaries we
deserve.” – Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman Independent Corrupt
Practices Commission [ICPC]
xiii.) “Nigeria Is Sinking” – Kukah
“The Catholic Bishop, Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has observed
that killings in 20 out of 36 states of the federation and other abnormalities are
indications that Nigeria is at a breaking point.
He added that the country was “sinking deeper into abyss of despair.”
In his Easter message to Nigerians, the fiery cleric said, “Mr. President, we are
at breaking point. The country is at such a dangerous and precarious level
that it could snap anytime and anywhere. You can feel, see and touch the
pulse. So, Mr. President, please step up, offer us solutions not excuses or
complaints.
Leadership is an exercise in problem solving. Cabals, mafia, cults or whatever,
it is your call, Sir. Nigeria hangs dangerously on a precipice. You have to lead
us to reclaim our country and to restore laughter and hope to our people.
Today, our nation is sinking deeper and deeper into the abyss of despair,
melancholy and depression. No matter how we wish to pretend as a nation
and a people, the evidence that all is not well stares us in the face.
The killings are even more numerous, widespread, senseless and violent than
last year. Only last week, a Newspaper reported that in 20 out of the 36 States,
hundreds of Nigerians are being held by kidnappers in different locations with
families being left to their fate.
Our own Bureau of Statistics continues to reel out indices of human existence
which show clearly that we are desperately sliding into both chaos and
despondency. International human development weighing agencies are
coming to the same conclusions about the suffocating and crippling levels of
misery and destitution in Nigeria.”
xiv.) Front page of “The Nation” newspaper April 20, 2019
Headline: “Sex Scandal Rocks Police Unit”
Police Sergeant raped me twice at gunpoint – Suspect’s wife
xv.) Front page “The Punch” newspaper April 20, 2019
Headline: “Eight Nigerians Sentenced To Death In United Arab
Emirates For Roberry”
xvi.) Front page “The Guardian” April 20, 2019
Headline: “This Government Has Completely Abandoned Us.” –
Lagosians groan.
xvii.) “For the sake of your health, you must never go into politics unless
you have the thick skin to absorb the shock of betrayal and sheer
diabolical wickedness.” – Professor Obadiah Mailafia (former deputy
Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria and Presidential candidate)
For over sixty years, Professor Oyediran has been at the cutting edge of diagnosis of ailments and diseases; prescription of drugs; invasive/keyhole surgery; diligent after-care but he is now a champion of primary care and preventive medicine for both his patients and our beloved nation. However, as the nation wallows in poverty, ignorance and chaos while indulging in brinkmanship as the ambulance/trolley are on standby for the journey into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), we run the risk of his conversion to alternative medicine when everything we have tried has failed to rescue us. Both the dead and the living have been glued together by fear.
For now, let us celebrate Professor Olukayode Oyediran who like Percy Bysshe
Shelleys’ Ozymandias is entitled to brag:
“My name is Ozymandias, king of kings; look on my works, ye mighty, and
despair!!”
