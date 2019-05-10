Troops nab bandits’ logistic supplier, weapon manufacturer

Troops nab bandits’ logistic supplier, weapon manufacturer

Friday, May 10, 2019 9:27 am


The gun manufacturer arrested in Kotangora

Troops on operation `Exercise Harbin Kunama III’’, have arrested a suspect the army described as “notorious’’ bandit logistics supplier, Marwana Abubakar in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Similarly, Army Spokesperson, Col. Sagir Musa said in a statement that troops have also arrested a local weapons fabricator, Salisu Ibrahim during a raid on suspected facility at Kontagora in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger.

On Wednesday, based on credible information, troops raided kidnappers’ hideout in Kaduna, killed two suspected bandits and recovered two AK 47 rifles and ammunition.

In a related development, Musa said troops of 6 Division on routine patrol discovered illegal refining sites at Oyakama community in Ahoada West LGA of Rivers and arrested two suspected oil thieves.

According to him, two pipeline vandals and illegal oil bunkerers were intercepted along Sapele-Warri road in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta and their vehicles destroyed.

Two pipelines vandals, he added, were arrested at Ogbagbene Jetty in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

