Troops neutralise 7 terrorists after serious battle – Army

Friday, May 10, 2019 11:16 pm


File: Nigerian troops after an encounter with Boko Haram terrorists

Troops and some members of Civilian JTF on clearance operation on Friday along the deserted Fuye and Melere villages in Borno, killed seven terrorists after a serious battle with them at Gulwa.

The Acting Director Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said seven rifles, including six AK 47 and one FN were recovered from the terrorists.

According to Musa, there was no casualty on the part of the soldiers or Civilian JTF.

