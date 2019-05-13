Troops rescue 29 women, 25 children in Borno

Monday, May 13, 2019 7:57 am


Nigerian troops on Boko Haram frontline

The Army has rescued 54 Boko Haram kidnapped persons in Borno, including 29 women and 25 children.

In a statement on Monday, Col. Sagir Musa, the Acting Director Army Public Relations said the victims were freed after troops cleared Ma’allasuwa and Yaa-Munye villages in the state.

Musa said that the terrorists fled troops’ onslaught and abandoned the victims.

He also said that troops on clearance operation in Damasak general area of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno, destroyed two Boko Haram logistics vehicles and make shift camp.

In another development, Musa said that a Mobile policeman, Sgt. Markus John, with number PNo 383106 was arrested at Njimtilo check point on  Maiduguri-Damaturu road, while on transit to Lagos.

He said that at the time of arrest, John was in possession of two magazines, 146 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and one round of anti aircraft gun concealed in his bag.

On May 10, Musa said the army in conjunction with the police, Pte Paul Ojochegbe (14NA7113208) and Lance Cpl. Oko Eke (12NA672586), also at the Njimtilo check point.

He alleged that they were in possession of one disassembled AK 47 Rifle.

Musa restated the army’s appeal to appeal to the public to continue to provide useful information about suspicious movement of terrorists/criminals wherever they were seen hibernating in the country.

