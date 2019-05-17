Trouble looms over alleged plan to install new Obas in Ogun communities

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Council of traditional chiefs in Otta-Awori , Ogun State, has accused the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo and the Olowu of Owu, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu of alleged plot to impose traditional rulers on the areas which traditionally are in their domains.

The chiefs led by High Chief Seriki of Otta , Chief Olarenwaju Bashorun disclosed this during a press briefing at the NUJ, Secretariat, Iwe Iroyin, Okelewo, Abeokuta, the State capital, said the Obas and Baales which the paramount rulers wants to impose in communities in Otta are not from Otta land and therefore, cannot rule over their people.

He also noted that the Olota of Ota Oba (Dr) Abdulkabir Obalanlege is the only prescribed traditional authority who has the solemn right to install traditional leaders in Awori land not the Olowu or Alake.

According to them, it is enshrined in the tradition of the ancient land that the Olota of Ota is the only prescribed traditional authority who has the sole right to install traditional leaders in Aworiland.

They therefore noted that the move to forcefully install any oba in any community in Aworiland will amounts to the denigration of the sacred institution that has endured for over 500years without recourse to the traditional ruler.

“The first Olota was installed in 1621. It is sad that the already marginalised Awori people’s will is being tested this way. We cannot fold our alms to any subjugation.

”The alleged intervention of the duo of Alake and Olowu is a complete shift from the norm as it’s against the established norm of the land the intervention is not commonsensical but an injustice on the land and its people”.

‘They therefore asked Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the State Governor who they described as ‘a friend of the Awori people and a good leader without any baggage of bias and injustice’ to stop the move by the two Obas.

”It is our belief that Governor Amosun is a man of peace and may not be awarded of this sad development”

”We hereby called on him to speedily convene a Security Council meeting to nip in the bud the activities of these merchants of discord in our communities and prevent such illegal installations from taking place”.