Trump, Erdogan agree to meet at G-20 in June – Turkish offiicial

Trump, Erdogan agree to meet at G-20 in June – Turkish offiicial

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 7:54 pm


TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump

 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call on Wednesday to meet on the sidelines of a G-20 meeting set for June 28 to June 29 in Japan.

Turkish Presidency’s communications director Fahrettin Altun, said this.

Ties between the NATO allies have recently been shaky over Ankara’s decision to purchase the Russian S-400 missile system, which Washington says could compromise its F-35 fighter jets.

Turkey has offered that the two countries form a working group that would assess the potential impact of the S-400s on the aircraft but has yet to hear back from the U.S.

Altun, the communications director, said on Twitter that Erdogan reiterated to Trump during Wednesday’s call Turkey’s offer to form the working group.

Washington has threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey if it goes through with the purchase, a move that would likely damage Turkey’s economy.

The lira has already declined about 14 per cent this year in part on concerns over the potential sanctions.

Altun said that the call involved discussions over a range of bilateral and regional issues, but he did not specify.

The allies are also at odds over various other issues, including policy differences in Syria and U.S. sanctions on Iran

. (Reuters

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Dapo Abiodun taking oath of office as the fifth Executive Governor of Ogun 3 mins ago

    I won’t run a ‘family govt,’ Dapo assures Ogun residents
    5 mins ago

    N9.3b debt: Court orders two Ex-Finbank Directors five others to be joined as defendants
    18 mins ago

    I’ll waste no time in signing death warrant of kidnapping convicts: Dickson
    26 mins ago

    124 migrants rescued from drowning off Libya
    30 mins ago

    Gov. Ganduje declares free, compulsory education
    33 mins ago

    Inauguration: Censors Board salutes Buhari
    36 mins ago

    Iran’s Rouhani suggests U.S. talks possible if sanctions lifted
    41 mins ago

    Police burst child stealing syndicate in Anambra