Two internet fraudsters docked for allegedly stealing ring worth $9,000

Two suspected internet fraudsters, Ayoola Kamil, 36, and Rukayat Bakare, 22, were on Friday docked at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing of a ring worth $9,000 and iPhone which value has yet to be ascertained.

The defendants allegedly swindled two different sellers in the U.S. through a Nigerian online shipping outlet.

Kamil, an engineer residing at No.30, Tinuomi St., Ipaja, Lagos, and Bakare, a teacher, living at No.42, Aina St., by Toluwani Bus Stop, Igando, Lagos, are facing a three-count-charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, Kamil fraudulently received a ring with shipment number 15239 worth $9,000 dollars from the U.S. through a Nigerian shipping outlet – Shop To My Door Nig. Ltd.

Unah said that Bakare defrauded another seller in the U.S., Miss Dakota Boden, of an iPhone 6S gold 32bg, which value was not ascertained.

He said that Bakare received the phone also through Shop To My Door Nig. Ltd.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendants committed the offences in 2018 and 2019 at No. 11, Isolo Way, Ajao Estate, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendants made fake payPal payments and stole the valuables from the American sellers and received them through the online shipping store.

Counsel to the complainant, Obiageli Nwadioha had written a written petition on behalf of American Air Sea Cargo Ltd.

“The American sellers, on becoming aware of the fraudulent activities carried out by the defendants, began to write negative reviews on the platform of the Nigerian shipping store, which led to the arrest of the defendants,’’ Nwadioha said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A. A. Fashola, granted the defendants N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 22 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that conspiracy and stealing respectively contravenes Section 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Stealing is punishable with three years’ imprisonment, while conspiracy attracts two years’ jail term.