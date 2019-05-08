UI Admits 4000 Undergraduates for 2018/19

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, UI, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka has disclosed that the institution admitted about 4,000 new students for the 2018/2019 academic session which will commence in June 2019.

The Vice Chancellor, who is yet to give the details of the admission, stated that the institution only admits what it could cope with.

According to the VC, “In UI, our admission process is merit-driven. The National Universities Commission, NUC, allows us to admit up to 8,000 candidates but we decide to admit only about 4,000 because we are conscious of quality factor, more so we want every 100-level student and the finalists to be accommodated on campus, whereas we have just 9,000 bed spaces. The underlining factor is our culture of excellence and the need to maintain high quality standards”.