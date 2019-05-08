UI Admits 4000 Undergraduates for 2018/19

UI Admits 4000 Undergraduates for 2018/19

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 3:37 pm


Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, UI, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka has disclosed that the institution admitted about 4,000 new students for the 2018/2019 academic session which will commence in June 2019.

The Vice Chancellor, who is yet to give the details of the admission, stated that the institution only admits what it could cope with.

According to the VC, “In UI, our admission process is merit-driven. The National Universities Commission, NUC, allows us to admit up to 8,000 candidates but we decide to admit only about 4,000 because we are conscious of quality factor, more so we want every 100-level student and the finalists to be accommodated on campus, whereas we have just 9,000 bed spaces. The underlining factor is our culture of excellence and the need to maintain high quality standards”.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Abayomi Olanisakin 41 mins ago

    Joint operations yet to achieve joint force integration – Gen. Olonisakin
    48 mins ago

    Chelsea lose transfer ban appeal but can register minor players — FIFA
    56 mins ago

    Amnesty Programme: House of Reps to investigate alleged fraud
    Character poster for Avengers: Endgame 1 hour ago

    Nigerians spent N304m on ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in first week
    Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, President of Court of Appeal 1 hour ago

    2019 Presidential poll: Atiku begins fresh battle to unseat Buhari at Tribunal
    2 hours ago

    Court adjourns forfeiture suit against Patience Jonathan
    Ex-IGP Sunday Ehindero, 2 hours ago

    N16. 4m fraud: ICPC closes its case against ex-IGP Ehindero, one other
    First glimpse of Harry, Meghan’s baby (Source: IG) 2 hours ago

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share first glimpse of royal baby