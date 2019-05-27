UI Laments Colossal Loss As Rain Destroys Bookshop

UI Laments Colossal Loss As Rain Destroys Bookshop

Monday, May 27, 2019 11:14 pm


UIVC, Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka inspecting the damage to UI Bookshop

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The University of Ibadan Bookshop was on Sunday May 26, 2019 affected by heavy downpour resulting in the destruction of books, stationery and valuable property.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, unpleasant and colossal loss, the Institution’s Director of Public Communication, Mr Tunji Oladejo said property worth millions of Naira was destroyed.

According to him, “In my interaction with the MD/CEO of the bookshop, Mr Isreal Agbola, the damage is about N12m, when we put together the books that were damaged and the cost of repair”.

He stated further, “Yes it is quite unpleasant, quite devastating and for such a building that has housed the university bookshop for many years, that is the first university bookshop in Nigeria, it is quite unpleasant and unfortunate. The rain was terrible to the extent that it removed the roof and in that process, it caved in. The water was pouring into the building unrestrained where we had many valuable books and equipment. In the process those books and equipment were damaged and it was a colossal loss to us in the university. The VC and other principal officers have been there to assess the extent of damage”.

Oladejo noted that the buildings in the Premier University are monumental and legacy buildings that cannot just be pulled down reiterating, “We can’t have such a building that is as old as 70 years that will not have problem but what is important is to come up with the policy of maintaining and sustain such buildings”.

Photos:

