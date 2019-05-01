Umahi dissolves boards of state-owned agencies

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has dissolved the boards of all commissions owned by the state government, the Governor’s Principal Secretary, Chief Clement Nweke, announced in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

The governor also terminated the appointments of coordinators of Local Government Areas Development Centres (DC), senior technical assistants (STAs), technical assistants (TAs), among others, Nweke added in a statement.

He said the decisions became effective on May 1.

“The DC coordinators and management committee members are to hand over all government properties in their possession to the chairmen of the Local Government Areas while the STAs and TAs should do same to the governor’s principal secretary,” Nweke said.

He further advised heads and members of boards to hand over government property in their possession to the secretary to the state government.

“The governor thanks the officers for their services to the state in their various capacities and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

“He further informs the outgoing DCs and management committee members that a valedictory meeting would soon be convened to appreciate them for their services to the state.

Meanwhile, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt from a high-ranking state government official that heads and members of boards which have stipulated tenures are not affected by the decision.