UN demands release of its official from Tunisian prison

UN demands release of its official from Tunisian prison

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 10:51 pm


 

 

 

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General

The United Nations on Wednesday called on Tunisian officials to immediately release a U.N. official who was detained more than six weeks ago as part of an investigation by a Tunisian anti-terrorism unit.

He has been in custody at Tunis airport since late March.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, said the detention and prosecution of Kartas was “in violation of the privileges and immunities that have been granted to Mr. Kartas in the interests of the United Nations.”

He told reporters on Wednesday that the United Nations has formally asked Tunisia for Kartas’ “immediate release and for the charges against him to be dropped.”

A spokesman for a Tunisian anti-terrorism judiciary unit told Tunisian state news agency TAP on March 30 that the detained official had traveled in a private capacity on his Tunisian passport, meaning he was not entitled to diplomatic immunity and could be arrested.

Moncef Kartas, a Tunisian national, is a member of a panel of experts that monitors sanctions, including an arms embargo, on Libya and reports their findings to the U.N. Security Council.
(Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Alleged Money laundering: Court adjourns trial of 2 PDP Chieftains
    17 mins ago

    Buhari departs Abuja for Saudi Arabia
    46 mins ago

    Congestion/Accidents on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Officials Task Motorists On Discipline
    53 mins ago

    Bill To Establish Federal University Of Technology Passes 3rd Reading
    59 mins ago

    NHRC Condemns Arrest Of Sex Workers In Abia
    1 hour ago

    NAFDAC Alerts Public On Circulation Of Fake Cold Caplets In Gombe state
    1 hour ago

    Two Indian Climbers Die, One Missing On Mount Kanchenjunga In Nepal
    1 hour ago

    Yam Association Urges FG To Sign Trade Agreement With EU