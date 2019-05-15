UN demands release of its official from Tunisian prison

The United Nations on Wednesday called on Tunisian officials to immediately release a U.N. official who was detained more than six weeks ago as part of an investigation by a Tunisian anti-terrorism unit.

He has been in custody at Tunis airport since late March.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, said the detention and prosecution of Kartas was “in violation of the privileges and immunities that have been granted to Mr. Kartas in the interests of the United Nations.”

He told reporters on Wednesday that the United Nations has formally asked Tunisia for Kartas’ “immediate release and for the charges against him to be dropped.”

A spokesman for a Tunisian anti-terrorism judiciary unit told Tunisian state news agency TAP on March 30 that the detained official had traveled in a private capacity on his Tunisian passport, meaning he was not entitled to diplomatic immunity and could be arrested.

Moncef Kartas, a Tunisian national, is a member of a panel of experts that monitors sanctions, including an arms embargo, on Libya and reports their findings to the U.N. Security Council.

(Reuters/NAN)