UNIBEN matriculates 11,772 students

Sunday, May 19, 2019 6:05 pm


 

 

 

 

 

UNIBEN

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) on Saturday matriculated 11,772 students who were offered provisional admission.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Faraday Orumwense who announced the number at the ceremony, disclosed that over 75, 000 students applied for admission into the 2018/2019 academic session.

According to the VC, the National Universities Commission (NUC), expanded its quota to accommodate more candidates, because more courses have been accredited in the University.

“Let me also place on record that the National Universities Commission has accredited more Courses in the University of Benin, thereby creating enough room to accommodate more candidates,” he said.

Orumwense noted that UNIBEN is a highly rated in the entire sub-Saharan Africa, which has since earned it the nickname, UNIBEST.

The VC who admonished the matriculants to shun vices, including cultism and prostitution, urged them to “make use of the facilities provided by the ivory tower.”

He also charged the students to remain focused​ in their academic pursuit and shun examination malpractices, as well as strive for excellence which is the hallmark of the University.

The University’s​ Registrar, Dr. (Mrs.) Otasowie Oshodin, administered Matriculation oath on the students.

