US to relocate Consulate to Eko Atlantic City

US to relocate Consulate to Eko Atlantic City

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 5:53 pm


United States of America, USA flag

The United States Consul General in Lagos, Mr John Bray on Wednesday announced that the home government had secured about 1,000 hectares of land on the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos.

Bray made the disclosure at his residence shortly after signing the
engagement agreement between the U.S. government officials and Mr Roland Chagdury, the Executive Chairman of South EnergyX Nigeria.

The consul general said the decision to build a new consulate in the
Eko Atlantic City was to afford Nigerians better and more accessible
services at the consulate general.

“This is another demonstration that the United States is committed to
Nigeria and her citizens.

“What we currently have as a Consulate General was constructed in the ‘70s.

“So, we  have acquired a land in Eko Atlantic City to build a new
consulate better and more accessible to Nigerians and others coming to
visit for visas and other services,’’ he said.

Bray said that the U.S. government was proud to be participating in
the Eko Atlantic City project, adding that the new consulate would
further strengthen the U.S./Nigeria relations.

The Envoy, who said that the City was selected for its world-class
infrastructure, reiterated the consulate’s commitment to working with
Nigerians in providing opportunities for economic and development in
Lagos.
Mr Roland Chagdury, the Executive Chairman of South EnergyX Nigeria said that the U.S. government was welcome to the Eko Atlantic City.

Chagdury said that the confidence of the U.S. government in the Eko
Atlantic City had reinforced the shared beliefs in the benefits that
the city would bring to generations to come.

“We warmly welcome the government of the United States of America to the Eko Atlantic City.

“The signing of this agreement today signifies the dedication that the
United States of America has always had for Nigeria,’’ he said.

Chagdury commended the Lagos State government and the Federal
Government for their continued support in making Eko Atlantic City a
success.

Eko Atlantic is an entire new coastal city being built on Victoria Island adjacent to Lagos, Nigeria.

The city is officially Nigeria’s International Commerce city, which is a planned city of Lagos State, being constructed on land reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean.

It is a focal point for investors capitalising on rich development growth based on massive demand – and a gateway to emerging markets of the continent. (NAN)
AVU/PIO

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Kogi traditional rulers, others endorse Gov. Bello’s re-election bid
    7 mins ago

    Police arrest 4 suspected Boko Haram members in Edo
    16 mins ago

    Alleged Money laundering: Court adjourns trial of 2 PDP Chieftains
    27 mins ago

    Buhari departs Abuja for Saudi Arabia
    56 mins ago

    Congestion/Accidents on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Officials Task Motorists On Discipline
    1 hour ago

    Bill To Establish Federal University Of Technology Passes 3rd Reading
    1 hour ago

    NHRC Condemns Arrest Of Sex Workers In Abia
    1 hour ago

    NAFDAC Alerts Public On Circulation Of Fake Cold Caplets In Gombe state