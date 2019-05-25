Valencia knock Barcelona off Copa del Rey throne

Valencia knock Barcelona off Copa del Rey throne

Saturday, May 25, 2019 11:18 pm


Valencia players with the cup

Valencia beat Barcelona 2-1 to win the Copa del Rey on Saturday, ending the Spanish champions’ four-year winning streak in the competition and denying them a domestic double.

Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno struck first-half goals to give Marcelino’s dominant Valencia control of the final in Seville’s sweltering Benito Villamarin stadium.

Record 30-times Cup winners Barcelona struggled without injured duo Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele but Lionel

Messi pulled the Catalans back into the game with a finish from close range.

Goncalo Guedes missed a gilt-edged chance in stoppage-time for Valencia but they held on to win their first major trophy since last lifting the Cup in 2008. (Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Ofeimun urges writers to save Nigeria with works
    3 hours ago

    Alaafin Lauds Ajimobi, Advocates True Federalism
    3 hours ago

    Plateau LG Poll: Tribunal affirms APC’s victory in Langtang-North
    3 hours ago

    Obasanjo Identifies Bane Of Agric Sector Development
    3 hours ago

    We may step on toes, says Adamawa Governor-elect
    4 hours ago

    My administration will be hardworking – Sanwo Olu
    5 hours ago

    Edwin Clark, a partner for peace, says Buhari
    5 hours ago

    PSquare: Peter Okoye to sue show organiser in Angola