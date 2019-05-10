Violent clashes: Dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on communities in Bauchi

Friday, May 10, 2019 11:50 pm


Governor Abubakar of Bauchi State

Bauchi State Government has imposed dusk-to-dawn curfew on four communities located in the outskirts of Bauchi metropolis following breach of the peace in those areas.

A statement signed by Muhammad Nadada-Umar, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) said that the curfew, from 6pm to 6am, would remain in force till further notice.

Nadada-Umar named the affected communities as  Gudum Fulani,Gudum Hausawa, Gudum Sayawa and Bigi.

Narrating what led to the imposition of the curfew, the SSG said on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at about 9.00 am, some youth in the affected areas had a misunderstanding  among themselves,  which subsequently turned to violent clashes between some residents of  Gudum Sayawa and Gudum Hausawa Communities.

He said the situation was brought under control following intervention by security agencies, which led to the restoration of peace within the affected areas.

“Unfortunately today, during Friday Prayers, there was a reprisal and a counter reprisal attacks,which led to the death of three persons.

“Accordingly, in order to prevent further escalation of the situation, government has decided to impose a dusk to dawn curfew in four Communities.

“The people of the affected communities are therefore advised to strictly observe the restriction.

“Any person or group of people found to be violating this order  will be decisively dealt-with,” he said.

