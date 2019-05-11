Wedding: 15 die, 6 injure in road mishap in south India

Wedding: 15 die, 6 injure in road mishap in south India

Saturday, May 11, 2019 9:32 pm


File: Scene of an accident

As many as 15 persons were killed and six injured in a road accident in India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, while they were returning home after attending a marriage local media reports said.

The road mishap occurred when a passenger bus collided with another vehicle in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district.

The injured were reportedly admitted in a nearby local hospital.

According to the media reports, while 13 people died instantly at the accident site, two others died in the hospital.

The victims were identified as residents of Ramavaram village in Gadwal district of neighbouring Telangana state.

Telangana Chief Minister Chadrasekhar Rao, Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy all expressed shock over the accident. (Xinhua/NAN)

