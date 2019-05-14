We’ll continue to protect Benin culture – Edo govt

Edo state government has said it would continue to protect the cultural heritage of the Benin kingdom at all times.

The State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, gave the assurance while addressing members of the Benin National Congress (BNC), who were on a peaceful protest at the Government House, Benin.

Thegroup was protesting against one Arisco Osemwengie, who they alleged is impositing himself as the “Ogiamien” of Benin kingdom.

“I thank you all for this peaceful protest; protest is made to press up demands, if only it is peaceful.

“Let me assure you that Edo state government will not fold its hands and watch anybody ridicule the good image of the Oba of Benin with his high reputation.

“Anybody who tries to reduce the image of the Benin ancestry is only wasting his time, nobody can reduce the reputation the palace of Benin has made.

“As a government, we will continue to do everything humanly possible to protect Edo cultural heritage.

“Let me assure you that Governor Godwin Obaseki and the good people of Edo state will do everything within their powers in protecting Benin kingdom,” he said.

NAN reports that the spokesman of the group, Mr. Aiyamenkhue Edokpolo, alleged that elders in the council of “Ogiamien” family led by Pa. Samuel Ogiamien, had publicly disowned Arisco Osemwegie in 2015.

“The elders had described him as an impostor trying to criminally take the chieftaincy title of ‘Ogiamien.’

“The title of ‘Ogiamien’ whose current holder is Mr. Osarobo Okunogoghae and who has been absent from Benin for several years is not vacant.

“The occupant of the title has not been declared missing or dead by relevant authorities.

“This begs for questions, that if the holder of the ‘Ogiamien’ title has not been declared missing or dead, then Osemwegie in his illusion adventure trying to claim ‘Ogiamien’ title must be held accountable for Osarobo Okunogoghae’s whereabouts,” he said.